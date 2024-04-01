GENERAL HOSPITAL Alum David Lautman Gets Engaged

Lautman and his new fiancée, Megan Li Wang.

Sleaze may be his character Smoltz’s game but GENERAL HOSPITAL actor David Lautman turned on the charm in real life when he proposed to his lady love, actress Megan Li Wang.

“She said, ‘Yes.’ Well, technically, she said, “…I don’t know who you are, yeah, sure!,” the actor joked on his official Instagram account, along with a picture of the stunning ring on her finger. “But we’ll attribute that to adrenaline, shock, surprise, and uncontrollable laughter from the proposal. (Full video on her TikTok.)

“Megan, every day with you is easy; filled with joy, laughter, happiness, and of course, plenty of cats. Looking forward to forever together,” he added.

His new fiancée also posted on Instagram, sharing the creative proposal which you have to see to believe. “I said yass! 💍🐱 This relationship has been so easy because it’s right. You never get offended by my comments, instead you insult me back even better 🥹. You understand me and most importantly, you understand my cats. You’ve given them a dad they’ve always wanted. I can’t wait to have more cats with you.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!