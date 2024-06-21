General Hospital Spoilers Video: Teetering On The Edge

There’s Gonna Be Trouble

Thursday, June 20 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Carly is about to become privy to her part in her best friend Jason’s troubles as she makes a shocking realization. That happens as Carly has a couple of encounters that are sure to shed light on what is going on. John “Jagger” Cates pays her a visit at her office and she knows that usually means trouble. He wants a moment of her time. “Promise I’ll make it worth your while,” says John. The bigger question is, does this happen before or after her realization? Chances are good it’s after, since Thursday ended with her seeing Sam. It looks like Sam is on the warpath. “He is not the victim here,” she tells Carly. Sam’s eyes are wide open where Jason is concerned and she knows the ones who suffered most were his sons.

Anna is determined to help Jason get out from under John’s thumb but in order to do that, she has to play the man she loves just right. Can she do it? Because if she gets the goods on Valentin, he could end up in prison. Her big chance gets underway and she may have him right where she wants him. Valentin gets serious with Anna. “There’s something I have to tell you,” he says as Anna’s all ears.

Finn’s Addiction Issues Increase As Does Others’ Worry

Maxie and Spinelli are concerned. “There might be something going on,” she alerts him about the Finn situation. They have been helping out with Violet and Maxie knows trouble when she sees it.

But she may not know the half of it. Things appear to escalate with Finn, which is probably the emergency that teasers say Tracy has to deal with and it involves Finn’s daughter. Tracy and Chase meet up and there’s a big surprise for the detective. “Why is Violet with you and what is going on?” At his own apartment, Finn suffers a crisis and looks to be in real trouble.

At the warehouse, Jason gets heated as he tells someone, “I will not let this go to waste.” See it for yourself in the video below.