General Hospital Spoilers Video: Schemes and Pointed Questions

Getting To The Truth

For Friday, July 26 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Kristina is caught off-guard. Also, Diane seeks out Anna, but first Anna has to field a pointed question from one of her best detectives. “Why does the PCPD care what happens to Brennan,” asks Dante. Will Anna have a satisfactory answer for him?

Teasers also say that Nina drives a hard bargain. But with whom? She does ask someone, “Are you ready to be labeled co-conspirator?” Yet she seems to be smiling as she does this. Could it be her on-again/off-again lover and boss Drew and this is one of their little sparring battles that get them hot and bothered, or does she really mean it and is taunting someone else?

On The Case

Sonny is enraged. He’s in the interrogation room at the Port Charles Police Department with Carly and he’s making her a big promise. “No way in hell is he sending my little girl’s mother to prison,” he tells her. Carly isn’t sure what to make of his declaration. He hasn’t exactly been reliable for her lately.

Elsewhere, Michael looks worried. He tells someone, “I need your help.” Is it possible that he’s the one Nina is talking to? Has he caught on to the attraction his wife seems to have for his uncle? Or is this about something totally different?

Diane is a busy lawyer (not hard to imagine since one case seems to drag in three of her biggest clients) today. She also pays a visit to Jason. “Could we undercut Carly’s case,” he asks Killer Miller. Jason also receives a proposition. Is this connected? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.