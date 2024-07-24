General Hospital Spoilers Video: Righting Very Bad Wrongs

Going Public

For Tuesday, July 23 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Kristina and Blaze meet the press. It’s their big day to get interviewed and finally give their side of the story after Blaze’s mom tanked her career with her homophobic rant. Brook Lynn tells them, “Trust me, it’s going to be great.” Will things go smoothly?

Willow and Nina brainstorm. Is this about helping Drew run for Congress? “Tell me what you think,” asks Willow. Are they on the same page? Nina also has to deal with her former bestie, Ava. Nina knows how angry Sonny is with Ava and she relishes what she tells her. “Be thankful the worst he does is take sole custody of Avery,” she warns her nemesis.

Hurricane Carly’s Ready To Strike

Carly is furious about what is happening to Jason, courtesy of John “Jagger” Cates, and she weighs her options. “You think I’m going to stand by and watch that happen to you, you are out of your mind,” she tells him. Surely Jason knows her better than that. Carly can’t allow him to suffer if there’s anything she can do about it. Meanwhile, Jason reaches out to Danny.

Anna is also furious with the FBI agent, and she faces off with John. “I will do everything in my power to stop you,” she tells him. She needs to do just that. She really feels responsible for what’s happened to Jason, since he stuck his neck out for her and bought her time to warn Valentin to go on the run. Will she be able to make things right again? Let us know if you think she can fix things in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.