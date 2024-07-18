General Hospital Spoilers Video: Restarts And Requests

Opening Up

For Thursday, July 18 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Nina issues an apology. Who will be on the receiving end of that? Also, Blaze is convinced that things are over for her. As Kristina looks on, there for support, Blaze confides in someone (is it Maxie?) saying, “Any hope of reviving my music career is gone.” Will the person she’s talking with have helpful advice?

At the Quartermaine stable, Cody opens up to Tracy. They have had some very frank conversations in the past and this one is no different as Tracy doesn’t pull any punches. “When did you realize that was something you shouldn’t be bragging about?” she asks Cody.

New Beginnings

Chase and Dex bond. Chase is now the seasoned detective, taking the new recruit under his wing. But if you recall when Chase first joined the Port Charles Police Department, he got hazed by the guys (remember Dante tricking him into singing by himself at the Nurses Ball?), so what is Chase talking about when he says, “It’s the longest five seconds of your life.” Is he up to something?

Jason is super excited to let Carly know how things have worked out with the FBI, so Carly and Jason make a trip to the footbridge. “I just want you to promise me something,” she says. What is Carly thinking comes next? Could she be worried with his new freedom, he may leave town?

Natalia has pitched Sonny on her idea and he countered with his one condition. Now Natalia and Sonny pitch their combined idea to Brook Lynn. “We’ve come up with a plan, but it all depends on you,” teases Sonny. Brook Lynn does not look pleased, though that’s probably because she’s not fond of Natalia. But will she let that stand in the way of their big idea? Let us know in the comments what you think, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Also, if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.