General Hospital Spoilers Video: Repercussions and Risks

Natalia Gets Blowback

Tuesday, July 2 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Natalia is in the hot seat now that her homophobic conversation has been splashed all over The Invader’s website. Her words go against Deception’s mission and Maxie doesn’t hold back when she tells the momager what she thinks of her. “You and Blaze need to get with the program or kick rocks,” she says as Lois, Lucy and Scott look on.

Maxie isn’t the only one with something to say. Blaze is crushed, but her reaction is almost venomous. “Tell us how you really feel,” she spits out, most likely at her mother who has never shown her support for the way she conducts her love life. Will Blaze and her mom part ways personally and/or professionally?

Covering One’s Assets

Meanwhile, Ava tries to keep her part in the scandal under wraps. After all, she’s the one who made the recording and fed it to The Invader. She doesn’t want any of this to blow up in her face. “We can’t risk anyone seeing you come to my door,” she tells someone over the phone, most likely the newspaper’s new editor-in-chief, Adrian DeWitt.

DeWitt has other fish to fry as his former boss Alexis confronts him about his first big move as the new boss. His explosive story had her very pregnant daughter Kristina in the crosshairs and she is livid about it all. “I will just make the whole thing go away,” Alexis tells him. Does she mean his newfound power? The paper as a whole? Teasers also say that Kristina and Alexis have a heart-to-heart. Kristina tells someone — is it Alexis? — about the blowback she fears. “They’re not even going to let me in the front doors.”

Sonny meets with Diane after he got the “promise” from Ava that she won’t let him take her daughter away from her. They need to talk strategy for the inevitable custody battle over Avery. “That means there’s a target on their back,” he says. Who do you think he is speaking about? Let us know in the comments section. See it all for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.