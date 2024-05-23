General Hospital Spoilers Video: Realizations and Tough Questions

Worrisome Conclusions

Finn did not like being confronted by Elizabeth about his drinking. He said he needed relief from the pain he was feeling about his father’s death. She felt that if he was in drinking, Violet shouldn’t be exposed to it. Finn had something to say about that. “Those are your two choices. You decide,” he says. Is it Liz he’s speaking to? Because the next thing we see is Liz has left his apartment and has called for reinforcements. “I’m not who they need right now,” she admits to someone on the other end of the phone. Will that person get through to Finn when she can’t?

Alexis is getting heated in the courtroom as she fights for her right to practice law. She has some forceful words for those sitting in judgment to hear as she tells the court something about Fergus Byrne. “Let’s let him prove that by telling me the name of my accuser,” she says, as the opposing attorney looks at her with annoyance.

Back at Blaze’s hotel room, she is comforting her girlfriend, who is still struggling with everything that went down with Sonny. It has Kristina coming to a realization. “In my own way, I’m just as guilty,” shares Kristina. Will Blaze have the words to make Kristina feel better about things?

Needing Answers

Dex is meeting with Anna in her office. He has been through a lot, what with Sonny’s beatdown as well as Kristina and Michael talking with him about whether or not he should file charges. He has a question for the Port Charles Police Commissioner. “Am I tarnishing the badge before I even put it on?” Will Anna feel this is the moment they’ve been waiting for to put Sonny away?

At Sonny’s place, Carly has come by to try once again to talk some sense into her ex. He is out of control and pushing away everyone who cares about him. “What are you going to do when you run out of traitors?” she asks. Will he have a good answer? See it for yourself in the video below.