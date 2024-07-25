General Hospital Spoilers Video: Pain and Bad News

Processing Pain… and Guilt

For Thursday, July 25 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Sasha is there for a sad Violet. The little girl needs someone to confide in an since Sasha is the Quartermaine chef, she is there as Violet reveals her inner pain. “Does everyone leave,” she asks a stunned but empathetic Sasha.

Willow wrestles with her guilt as she and Wiley hang out with a very wet Drew. Talk must turn to his campaign for Congress because she wishes him well with everything before he flashes his trademark smile at Willow and says, “I can use all the luck I can get.” Hopefully, these two can turn down the intense looks at each other or he’s going to need that luck handling an angry nephew. Speaking of Michael, he’s on the phone outside the gatehouse asking the person on the other end, “We’re going to need a favor.”

Big Moves

TJ and Molly are at the courthouse and Molly is steaming mad. “Kristina has gone too far,” she tells her life partner. Something has them both completely riled up because teasers say that Molly and TJ make a big decision. Will this decision leave Kristina out in the cold?

Anna pursues a hunch. She heads to Pentonville where she gets an audience with the new warden. “We have no prisoners here by either of those names,” he tells her. That answer must be what Anna was hoping to hear because she looks almost pleased with herself.

Diane pays Sonny a visit and it doesn’t look good. His bid for sole custody of Avery (with a tad bit of revenge against Ava thrown in there for good measure) may have hit a snag. “I wish I had better news,” she tells her client. For his part, Sonny looks like he’s in shock.

John makes a bold move. Will that be after he sees that Carly has had his room at the Metro Court cleaned out and his stuff brought down to the lobby? Either way, she has something important to tell him. “Here I am, Agent Cates. Come and get me,” she taunts. What will he do? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.