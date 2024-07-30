General Hospital Spoilers Video: Looking For A Fight

Looking For Answers

For Tuesday, July 30 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that a determined Anna makes a shocking discovery. Is that before or after she insists to a man behind a computer, “I’m not leaving here till I get some answers.” Will this get her any closer to finding out what happened to Jack Brennan? Or has she moved on to another mystery?

Something seems to be going on between Spinelli and Maxie. Did she turn down an offer he made her? Because it looks like they’re about to have a heart-to-heart talk. “Have you reconsidered?” he asks. Has she? And what is at stake between these two right now?

There’s a lot at stake for the Davis women. Alexis is being torn in two as her daughters sit on the edge of a custody battle. This time she counsels Molly. “Lucky you, I’ve got another great idea,” reveals Alexis. Will this idea bring her daughters closer together or will it blow up in their faces?

Teasers reveal that Nina is grateful to Willow, but it looks like that gratitude may swing both ways. “Honestly, I wasn’t sure you would even consider it,” Willow tells her mother. What has she asked of Nina and will this newfound closeness continue?

Looking For Payback

Carly has her day in court and she’s steaming mad at the entire situation. But she won’t just give up. As Diane stands behind her, Carly promises, “If I’m going down, Cates is going with me.” Can she really make good on that threat?

Things get heated between Sonny and John “Jagger” Cates. A worried Michael takes his father aside and counsels him, “Don’t give him the satisfaction of putting you behind bars.” Will Michael be able to talk Sonny down or will poking the beast get John what he wants — an unhinged Sonny? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.