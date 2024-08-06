General Hospital Spoilers Video: Life and Death In Port Charles

Disappointment and Chaos

For Tuesday, August 6 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that there is one very disappointed little girl at Carly’s house. “Why didn’t Daddy come for a playdate today?” asks a concerned Donna, shocking her mother. Carly has no idea what is happening at the moment in Sonny’s life. What’s happening? All hell is breaking loose.

Brick is on the phone and he’s sharing a hard fact with someone who wants information from him — probably about Sonny’s whereabouts. “You are no longer inside the circle of trust,” he says. Who could that person be? According to Sonny’s world, probably anyone he knows. Dex, his sons, his exes… the list is long. Our money is on Jason.

Is The Law Winning?

Kevin and Laura have cause to celebrate. “Sometimes it pays to be in politics,” smiles a cheeky Laura. What have these two gone and done now? Could it have to do with her grandson Ace? Or does it have to do with his other grandmother, Heather?

Anna and Chase continue their questioning of Ava in the Port Charles Police Department’s interrogation room. “We have proof you weren’t quite truthful in your statement,” reveals the police commissioner. Needless to say, teasers state that Anna makes an arrest.

Jason and Dante discuss a man they have in common. “Are you worried that Sonny’s going to go after Ava?” Jason asks. Will Dante have any intel on the subject? That’s not the only thing the former FBI informant has on his plate in Port Charles. Jason also pays a visit to Carly. Will she learn why Sonny couldn’t make Donna’s playdate?

As Kristina’s family prays for a miracle, her father is on the edge — literally. About to jump off the roof, giving everyone in the audience a sense of deja vu, the source of that memory will appear to his father in his time of need. “You’re not here, you’re just my imagination,” says Sonny to a vision of Morgan. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.