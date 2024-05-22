General Hospital Spoilers Video: Heartbreak, Pain and Accusations

Brook Lynn and Chase may have only been married for a few hours but they are already having to deal with the “for worse” part of their vows. Chase’s father has passed away and now he has to be there to face the harsh reality of the situation. “Are you ready for this,” asks Brook Lynn while Chase looks heartbroken.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Ned is looking at his iPad while Lois is up to something. He looks at her as she says, “I spoke with Monica and she’s all for it.” It’s doubtful they have heard the sad news.

Unfortunately, it’s time for Finn to share that same sad news with his daughter. Violet loved her grandfather with her whole heart and this is not something that will be easy for her to accept. “I didn’t get to say goodbye,” she tearfully tells her daddy, who is barely holding it together himself.

Diane and Alexis are ready to face the latter’s fate in court. “Killer Miller” has been doing her best to buck up the confidence of her BFF and she’s not stopping now. “Take a deep breath because you don’t need luck,” she tells a doubting Alexis.

Alexis’s daughter needs someone and she’s reaching out. Kristina is on the phone, asking someone, “How soon can you be here?” Chances are the person is not her father. She is still reeling from having seen Sonny beat the heck out of Dex, who refused to fight back against the mob kingpin. But Dex is willing to meet with Kristina’s brother. Michael faces a determined Dex in the park. “We are never going to get a better chance to stop him than now,” Dex tells his former boss. Will Michael sign on…again…to taking Sonny down?

Sonny is still spiraling and he is in shock that Dante has seemingly turned on him too, or at least won’t do his bidding as he has asked. But there’s more to it and Dante isn’t holding back. “What are you accusing me of,” asks a worn-out and devasted Sonny. See it all for yourself in the video below.