General Hospital Spoilers Video: Big Questions and Bigger Emotions

Questions and Heartbreak

For Friday, July 19 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that the adults may think they are doing a good job of hiding the tension, but out of the mouths of one child, they get a wake-up call that they are failing. “Something weird’s going on that nobody’s saying,” James says to Maxie, Spinelli and Georgie.

Meanwhile, Trina wrestles with her grief (check out her portrayer Tabyana Ali’s preview of the action here) and BFF Josslyn is by her side, trying to help her through it. Joss knows what it’s like to love and lose — considering her first love Oscar passed away. She can let Trina know that there is hope on the other side of grief. “Just want to get there so badly,” Trina says.

Sasha hates to see Cody down about his relationship with his father and encourages him to stick around Port Charles. Sure, Mac is hurt now but things could change at any time if he doesn’t make anything worse. “Don’t you overreact in response,” warns Sasha. Will he listen?

Moving Forward

Teasers say that Laura and Dante have an emotional encounter. Do they both see each other when they pay a visit to Lulu? “By coming to see her, I’m doing more harm than good,” he tells his former mother-in-law. Will Laura encourage him to continue to visit her daughter or will she relieve him of his guilt?

Tracy is charmed by Gio. But does she first see James? She’s looking too far down when she asks, “How did you get here?” to be talking with the tall teen. Perhaps looking for Cody and not getting any answers from the grownups in his life is what brings James to the stables.

Now that they believe they are free and clear of the FBI’s threats, Carly and Jason debate their next move and of course, it’s all about one man. “I have to get Sonny to let me back in,” insists Jason. Once again, Jason is determined to save Sonny from himself. Let us know what you think in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below.