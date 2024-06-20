General Hospital Spoilers Video: Anger, Sadness and Surprise

Out Of The Mouths Of Babes

Thursday, June 20 on General Hospital, spoilers tease Gio learns more about Trina but they also tease heartbreak as Violet tells her father, “I don’t want to leave you here alone.” Those words have to cut Finn deeply, as he realizes he is causing his daughter pain. Look for Finn to lash out but at whom? Himself? Or will someone who crosses his path end up being the unlucky recipient of his anger?

Spinelli truly earns his keep (is he being paid?!) as he tells Sam, “I found our prize.” Does this mean that he knows Jason put his life on hold for a few years (and lost time with his sons) to save Carly from suffering the consequences of her own actions? Needless to say, Sam is livid.

Anna gets her chance to reunite with her former brother-in-law, Mac. She is the police commissioner and needs to update him on a few things. “I have to warn you, it’s not the sweet young kid you remember.”

You Gotta Have Friends

Terry and Liz have a long-overdue conversation because the head nurse really needs her lifelong friend right now with all she’s going through with Finn. Liz tells the co-chief of staff a few things that lead Terry to tell her, “Don’t call it a break, call it a meeting.”

Nina confides in Maxie. Something she says appears to take Maxie by surprise because she quickly stands up and tells Nina, “I’m sorry, he’s what?!” Could Maxie just be learning about Drew Cain-turned-Quartermaine running for a seat in Congress? Start planning his swearing-in ceremony, Maxie.

Meanwhile, Carly has a warning for her best pal, Jason. “Because what he’s doing, affects you,” she tells a befuddled-looking Jason. Is she talking about Sonny? Drew? John “Jagger” Cates? Who do you think she means? Let us know in the comments and in the meantime, see it for yourself in the video below.