GENERAL HOSPITAL Alum Jack Alexrod Dies

Jack Axelrod, who played the memorable role of Victor Jerome on GH from 1987-89, passed away from natural causes on November 28 at the age of 93.

A veteran of the Korean War, Axelrod began studying acting as an architecture student at the University of California, Berkeley, and trained with Uta Hagen in New York City. He appeared on Broadway in Herzl and Ghandi, in prime-time shows ranging from HILL STREET BLUES to THE OFFICE to GREY’S ANATOMY, and in films including Hancock, Little Rockers and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. He also had roles in the prime-time soaps DALLAS (from 1983-84 as an employee of Bobby Ewing’s) and DYNASTY (Charlie in 1987).

On GH, Axelrod’s Victor was the patriarch of the Jerome clan, father to Julian, Olivia, Evan, Dino and Ava. Victor made waves in Duke and Anna’s relationship by forcing Duke to work for him. His romantic obsession with Lynn Herring’s Lucy proved the character’s undoing; when she rebuffed his overtures, he swallowed a pricey pendant he’d had inscribed with their names and choked to death.