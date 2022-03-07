B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) talk about their on their on- and off-screen dynamics

Pals since: 2013

What do you think a guys’ night out between Ridge and Carter would look like?

Thorsten Kaye: “Ridge would pick Carter up at the Venice loft, which Carter still hasn’t paid for, drive to a steak house, only to find out that Carter is on a low-carb, nonfat diet. Again!”

Lawrence Saint-Victor: “I think it would be a couple, or more, drinks at a bar or lounge — playing pool and talking a lot of trash.”

What do you think draws Ridge and Carter together as friends? Do you see them as compatible?

Kaye: “Ridge gets drunk; Carter cries in his salad.”

Saint-Victor: “I think what draws Carter to Ridge is his strength and leadership, and how much Ridge cares for family. I think Ridge might be drawn to Carter because in the crazy world of Forrester Creations, Carter’s just a regular dude. He’s grounded and honest — or at least he used to be!”

How do you think their friendship has been affected by Carter’s affair with Ridge’s stepmother, Quinn?

Saint-Victor: “It definitely put a strain on it, and might’ve changed it forever. Carter’s morality is a quality that I think Ridge admires so the affair was a big disappointment.”

Kaye: “Well, if they’re friends they must be compatible in some way. I guess they just found out they share a ‘type’ — married women with piercing blue eyes.”

Who do you think is the more loyal friend, Carter or Ridge?

Saint-Victor: “Carter!”

Kaye: “I guess that remains to be seen but Carter is, for sure, no longer the constant, solid guardian of the Forrester empire he used to be. I’ve only played this character for a minute, but I don’t remember ever reading that Ridge had a sordid affair with Carter’s married stepmother in the past — maybe because loyal friends don’t do that? Advantage, Ridge.”

Thorsten, with Lawrence now a B&B writer, do you ever slip him possible story ideas?

Kaye: “I’m not sure he needs me to slip him any ideas. Lawrence has an incredible imagination.”

What’s up with the frequency with which Ridge walks in on Carter when he’s changing his shirt in the CEO office? Do you guys joke about that during rehearsal?

Saint-Victor: “That’s a very good question; some call it fate [laughs]. We’ll even joke about it in the scene, so some of our back-and-forth are ad-libs.”

Kaye: “I think we all know why Lawrence is asked to take his shirt off. If I looked like that, I wouldn’t even own shirts. But there is a price to pay for looking like a superhero. I’m sure there were times in his career when people thought that the way he looks is all he brings to the table. This might be a good time to remind everyone that this Superman flies on brains and heart. I’m so glad Lawrence is getting a chance to shine.”

What’s been your favorite scene together?

Kaye: “I can’t name just one. Honestly, when I see our names in the same scene, it makes me smile. There is something so pure and raw in how he approaches his work. I always know it will be a good day for me.”

Saint-Victor: “I enjoy every scene we have together. It’s always fun and has a spirit of play. I loved our scene when Ridge tells Carter about Zoe and Zende. Thorsten really had my back during those scenes, and Thorsten’s care and Ridge’s care for his friend felt identical in the moment. Those scenes felt so real. I’m very grateful for them.”

Kaye: “I was gonna mention that those [shirtless] are my favorite scenes, but I thought better of it.”

Saint-Victor: “And I always really liked when Carter married Ridge and Brooke. That was a great wedding. Those are such iconic characters who have such a rich history, and to play a part in that was really an honor.”

What’s the best thing about working together?

Kaye: “This interview is getting away from me so no, I don’t like anything about working with him.”

Saint-Victor: “[Laughs] Thorsten is an actor’s actor. He doesn’t only care about the process. He cares about you in the process. It might be the teacher in him, but it’s like working with someone who champions you.”

As family men in real life, do the two of you ever get a chance to hang out outside of work?

Saint-Victor: “With him living on the East Coast, we haven’t had a chance but the next time I’m back East, I’m definitely stopping by.”

Kaye: “With me living on the East Coast, we haven’t had a chance but the next time he’s back East, I hope he doesn’t think of stopping by.”