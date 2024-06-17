Five Things We Loved On Soap The Week Of June 10-14

1. General Hospital: Liz dumped Finn

After three years of trying to make fetch happen between moody Dr. Hamilton Finn and sweet Nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst, above l.), GH finally cut its losses on this chemistry-challenged couple. Finn fell off the wagon, picked up a stranger at a bar, and got busted by his most serious love interest since Hayden ditched him and his lizard in 2017. Liz’s response to her paramour making out on the couch with a drunk interloper? She ordered the woman out and tossed her set of Finn’s house keys into his glass of booze.

Physician, heal thyself — but it’s going to have to be without Liz.

2. Bold And Beautiful: Ridge Revived Brooke’s Bedroom Line

Times are tough at Forrester Creations with Thomas MIA and Hope For The Future tanking, so Ridge reached into the past to revive one of Brooke’s most successful creations: Her signature lingerie line. Back then, it was Stephanie Forrester who was horrified by Brooke cavorting on a bed in her skivvies. Now, it’s her granddaughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, above c.) rolling her eyes as Ridge pitched the racy reboot to his love.

Brooke (protesting): “I’m a grandmother now!”

Carter: “Not like any grandmother I know.”

Ridge: “Easy, Carter.”

Brooke agreed to promote her bedroom line again and— based on coming attractions— she will also be joining the Forrester executive team.

Steffy is not pleased…

3. Young And Restless: Victor targeted Jack

Victor’s anger at Cole and Michael (for forcing Victor to turn Jordan over to the police) took a surprising turn when Victor said he might forgive the duo… for a price. Michael was ordered to get close to Diane while Cole was instructed to schmooze Kyle, which was all part of Victor’s revenge plot against Jack for being Nikki’s sponsor. Victor later upped the ante by offering Jack’s son Kyle a job. “There’s always room for someone like you at my company,” the Newman honcho counseled the young Abbott.

Way to jumpstart a 30-year feud!

4. Days Of Our Lives: Lucas was freed

It’s a good day when the long-imprisoned Lucas Horton (Bryan R. Datillo, above) strolls into The Brady Pub. It’s even better when he shares repartee with his mother about where he’ll hide out until his sentence gets commuted (for helping to capture Clyde Weston). Kate (Lauren Koslow) suggested he go back to the monastery but Lucas said it was no better than Statesville.

Kate: “Oh really? How many murderers are there in the monastery?”

Lucas: “Father Sullivan seemed pretty shifty.”

Kate: “I am absolutely not laughing at that.”

We were. Enter Roman to happily declare Lucas a free man.

5. Daytime Emmy Aftermath

Who didn’t love all the behind-the-scenes pics posted by actors and execs of the parties, outfits, congratulations, etc. following the June 7th Daytime Emmy Awards? Aside from being treated to that “you are there” feeling, it’s so nice to see the genuine affection among the nominees and winners.

…. And One Thing We Didn’t Love



B&B: Hope having fantasies about Finn

Hope Logan is not a 14-year-old girl at a Harry Styles concert. She’s a mom of two with five marriages behind her. She’s also running her own fashion line at Forrester Creations and recently ended a relationship with her stepbrother Thomas aka her former stalker.

Hope (dreaming of ripping Finn’s shirt off and kissing him): “What am I doing? This is Steffy’s husband!”