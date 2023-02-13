February Sweeps Preview

Your must-have guide to what’s ahead on every show this month

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

“This February, new alliances are formed, betrayal is avenged and passion burns brightly,” teases Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell.

Bill/Sheila: “This unholy coupling has left everyone reeling and worried for their safety. Having burned all of his relationships for Sheila, Bill remains steadfast in protecting the woman he claims to love at all costs. And, although grateful for Bill’s love and support, Sheila still isn’t completely happy with just her freedom. She wants more. The plot gets even juicier when we learn that Sheila may be keeping a secret from her newfound love.”

Steffy/Finn: “Steffy and Finn remain resolute in their mission to see that Sheila is behind bars for good. This beautiful couple has been put to the test this past year in unimaginable ways; however, their obstacles are far from over. With the threat of Sheila always lurking, Steffy and Finn will have serious decisions to make this month — decisions that will affect not only their lives but the lives of their children and others they love.”

Thomas: “Ousted by Forrester Creations, Thomas refuses to be denied. Feeling that he is the only one who can save the Hope For The Future line, Thomas pushes to return to his family’s fashion dynasty.”

Hope/Liam/Thomas: “With Liam by her side, Thomas takes Hope to court for full custody of Douglas. It’s a heart-wrenching story arc with unexpected twists and turns and a far-reaching impact on all our characters.”

Brooke/Taylor: “The women continue to bond and support one another in their newfound friendship. Realizing that in the past, they would have taken sides and gone to war in the fight over Douglas, [they] come together to ensure that the outcome is what’s best for the child. Also this month, Brooke makes Taylor an offer worth considering, and Taylor sets Brooke up with a new man to go on a date.”

Deacon: “Deacon has had a change in luck. As the new proprietor of Il Giardino, Deacon is perfecting his pizza recipe and looking upward. But his life could turn upside down in a minute if anyone discovered that he harbored Sheila all those months or his genuine emotions for her.”

Katie/Carter: “We continue to see Carter and Katie’s friendship slowly blossom into a true romance.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Ron Carlivati dishes about what’s ahead in Salem.

Steve/John/Roman/Lucas/Orpheus: “In the wake of Marlena, Kate and Kayla’s deaths, John and Steve and Roman are left heartbroken. They decide that it should be an eye for an eye in the situation with Orpheus. Steve feels Orpheus’s punishment should be death. He brings John around, but Roman, as the former police commissioner, is reluctant to turn to murder, so he’s a little bit of a wild card in this plan. They realize that one way to get close to Orpheus is through Lucas.”

Kayla/Marlena/Kate: “We see that their stories are not quite over and did not end with their deaths. Is there any way out for them? We are getting a little supernatural, but if anyone thinks we’re redoing or in any way going back to the possession story, this is not that. We had quite a bit of fun trying to figure out who they might meet up with in the afterworld and who might be an ally or who might be a villain that we could play. I don’t want to give away too much but these women will encounter some familiar faces.”

Nicole/Eric: “[Creative Consultant] Ryan Quan, who is the keeper of all things history on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, brought up that it was Arianne’s [Zucker, Nicole] 25th anniversary on the show in February, and whenever possible, we like to try to mark these occasions. Of course, it has to involve Eric, so she encounters Eric in this episode and there’s a bit of a walk down memory lane,which I think fans of Nicole and Eric will enjoy.”

Chanel/Johnny/Allie/Alex: “We had Chanel choose Allie over Johnny, but we didn’t want to take Johnny completely out of their orbit. We’ve thrown Johnny and Chanel together a lot and we see that that attraction or bond or connection they have is still there, and that causes jealousy from Allie. We see her confiding in Alex a little bit about her insecurities. There is also still a sexual attraction between Allie and Alex, so it makes for a bit of a quadrangle.”

Leo/Gwen/Xander/Jack/Jennifer: “With Sarah divorcing Xander, he doesn’t have that angel on his shoulder, so we wanted to explore the dark side of Xander a bit and have him play a little more hardball than he normally does. Gwen and Xander have a friendship and can be kind of bad together, so we have this story where Xander and Gwen scheme to steal The Spectator out from under Jack and Jennifer, which is really a horrible thing to do. And then, just for fun, we throw Leo into the mix and he becomes the new gossip columnist. As you’ll see, a lot of Salem citizens end up with their dirty laundry aired in Leo’s new column.”

Chad/Stephanie/Alex: “We’ve had the slow burn with Chad and Stephanie, and we’re finally in a place where they are starting to get romantically involved. You’ll see that they’re still very cautious because he’s not really totally over Abigail, and Alex still hopes that maybe he can get Stephanie to forgive him, so he’s not completely out of the mix there yet.”

Talia/Jada/Rafe: “We brought on Jada to help round out the police station and gave her this past connection to Salem being the daughter of Marcus Hunter. We wanted to round out her character and her family a little bit so we bring on her little sister Talia, who, despite having a medical degree, applies for a job at the bakery. So there’s a little mystery that remains to be unraveled. As for Jada and Rafe, we’ve started to move them toward each other and we wanted to not have it be so smooth. The city council has a new policy that prevents a person in city agencies and departments from dating their superior. So while there’s an attraction between Rafe and Jada, they find that workplace guidelines forbid them from being romantically involved, and that becomes a little bit of a challenge.”

EJ/Stefan: “They both are used to being in charge, and they want to be the top dog at DiMera, so despite their being brothers, we kind of pit them against each other, and there’s a lot of one-upmanship that starts to happen and it escalates and becomes a little more dangerous as time goes on.”

Johnny/Wendy/Tripp: “We talked about the Johnny/Chanel/Allie triangle with a little bit of Alex in there. Now it’s even more complicated because we have Wendy in there, as well. Johnny has this burgeoning relationship with Wendy but just to make it even more complicated, we threw Tripp into the mix. We know from BEYOND SALEM that Tripp was attracted to Wendy right away, as was Joey, but Joey tells Tripp he’s seeing somebody else and urges his brother to go after Wendy, which puts Tripp and Johnny against each other.”

Li/Gabi: “We saw Gabi’s relationship with Li blow up, and she wants nothing to do with him, but we see that Li is sort of down but not out. Li doesn’t have that many cards to play, but she does want a divorce and he can make that either easy or difficult for her. So he’s trying to play that card in a way that maybe scores some points with Gabi or keeps him in her orbit.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Co-Head Writer Chris Van Etten teases the twists that lie ahead for the citizens of Port Charles.

Sonny/Nina: “Sonny helps Nina keep the faith as their family threatens to grow and shrink in equal measure. Sonny seeks Brook Lynn’s aid in facilitating a truce. Nina warns Drew that if he’s on Carly’s side, he’s against Nina.”

Carly/Drew/Obrecht: “Carly and Drew’s relationship is tested by the need for secrecy … and Nina’s curiosity. Carly crosses swords with the Teutonic titan, Obrecht.”

Curtis/Portia/Jordan/Taggert/Stella: “As Curtis and Portia’s wedding day approaches, so does a potential reckoning over Trina’s paternity. Jordan isn’t the only person who knows Curtis may be Trina’s father, rather than Taggert. Stella’s absence is noted, and an innocent gesture on Trina’s part may bring the Ashford family to its knees.”

Esme/Ryan/Heather: “Heather and Ryan take their act on the road — and take Esme along for the ride. But Ryan refuses to leave Port Charles until he’s tied up loose ends — with Ava and Felicia. Esme’s baby makes an ill-timed arrival.”

Laura: “Laura strives to keep the peace between Nikolas and Spencer, but there’s no coming back from some transgressions. By the end of February, Laura will make a new enemy out of an old acquaintance.”

Ava: “Ava’s door is darkened twice over, and Spoon Island will run red with blood. By February’s end, the body count will only be exceeded by the revelations.”

Anna/Valentin: “Anna and Valentin keep a low profile in Port Charles, and collaborate with Felicia on a way to get the upper hand against Victor.”

Victor: “Victor is on the hunt for a missing family member. Mourning a personal loss won’t stop him from achieving his goals.”

Trina/Spencer: “Trina and Spencer arrive at a momentous turning point as they face huge reversals separately — and then together.”

Sam/Dante: “Sam and Dante team up and go abroad to solve a mystery — but may meet their maker instead.”

Liz/Finn: “Elizabeth completes her confession to Finn and weighs making another, even more consequential confession — to the police.”

Michael/Willow: “Michael and Willow are overjoyed by the birth of their baby. But a change in Willow’s prognosis may cut their happiness short.”

Austin: “Austin’s cousin Mason makes trouble, and not just for him. Austin’s timing is a mixed bag; on the one hand, he’s there to help one Port Charles resident with some dead weight; on another, he may just become dead weight himself.”

Brook Lynn/Chase: “Brook Lynn and Chase struggle to make something stick on Linc.”

Josslyn/Dex: “Josslyn and Dex confront the hard truth about their circumstances when he puts his future in her hands.”

Cameron: “The truth about Esme has Cameron reeling.”

Cody: “Cody gets a reprieve from Sam, and gets word out to Dante when he perceives a crime may be in progress.”

Alexis/Gregory: “Alexis’s suspicions are raised when Gregory resists the offer of a plum job at The Invader. Alexis makes a beeline for the police when her own sleuthing reveals a startling connection.”

Sasha: “Sasha plays a vital role in seeing that justice is done.”

Maxie: “Maxie and her friends pull together to memorialize Britt.”

Scott/Obrecht: “Scott speaks up when Obrecht can’t. Obrecht may have the one thing someone else in Port Charles desperately needs. Scott’s decision to assist a loved one may cost him another — Obrecht.”

Brad/Selina: “Brad grieves Britt and finds surprising support in the form of his aunt Selina.”

Felicia/Mac: “Ryan puts Mac and Felicia to the test.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Executive Producer/Head Writer Josh Griffith shares what’s coming up in Genoa City.

Victor/Newman Enterprises: “In true Victor Newman style, he waits for a rival to self-destruct before going for the kill. In this case, it’s Tucker who is the target, as Victor decides to take advantage of McCall’s financial troubles. Victor will waste no time in rallying the troops at Newman Enterprises to begin plans for a takeover of McCall Unlimited. Little do Victoria and Nick know, the takeover comes with a price — bringing Adam back into the fold.”

Nikki: “Nikki begins work on a project that quickly gets the attention of everyone in town. We will see a determined Nikki as she strives to put her own stamp on a special Genoa City event.”

Ashley/Tucker: “Ashley returns from Paris and does her best to move on from Tucker but appears drawn back to her ex’s charms. However, we will quickly see that she has a plan, and soon she’s the one holding all of the cards.”

Phyllis/Diane: “Phyllis looks outside the ‘trifecta’ in her plot to take down Diane, leading to a shocking twist in their rivalry. Meanwhile, Diane takes her vendetta a step too far and finds herself backed into a corner with Nikki.”

Kyle/Summer: “Kyle’s alliance with Victor has reignited his dark side, bringing a new layer of drama to ‘Skyle’s’ relationship. Summer and Kyle will also find themselves at odds as they both stand firm in the defense of Diane and Phyllis.”

Nick/Sally/Adam: “It’s the moment of truth for Sally and the Newman brothers when the paternity of her baby is revealed. Sally struggles with making the right decision for herself, hoping it will also be the best decision for her unborn baby.”

Victoria/Nate/Elena: “Nate and Victoria’s partnership is about to get a lot more complicated thanks to Victoria’s growing interest in him. While Nate will do his best to remain faithful to Elena, someone waits in the wings, looking to push the dynamic further between Nate and Victoria to their own advantage.”

Billy/Chelsea: “Billy and Chelsea will delicately navigate their relationship, keeping in mind Chelsea’s mental health and Billy’s very recent breakup with Lily.”

Mariah/Tessa: “As ‘Teriah’ prepares for motherhood, one of them will begin to question if they are truly ready for motherhood and the massive shift this life change will bring to their relationship.”

Sharon/Chance: “Sharon will provide loving support to Tessa and Mariah while also spending more time with Chance.”

Devon/Lily/Daniel/Abby: “Things between Devon and Lily go from bad to worse when the siblings reach a major impasse about the future of Chancellor-Winters. Not even Jill can mediate this feud. While Devon will find himself leaning on Abby for moral support, Daniel will be distracted by problems of his own when Heather and Lucy unexpectedly arrive in Genoa City with shocking news.”