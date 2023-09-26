Fast Five With Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)

What country do you most want to visit and why? “I want to go to Italy, just because I know the food and the wine are going to be next level. And two things I love in this world are food and wine.”

If you had to give away a million dollars, how would you do it? “I would start in my neighborhood. I grew up in the inner city. I would probably give the schools more financing, and I would give teachers money, too. They deserve it, especially the ones at inner city schools because they have it really rough.”

What’s your favorite season? “I like the spring because it’s my birthday and it’s not too hot. You have the coolness at night and the sun during the day. It’s perfect.”

What’s your favorite retro TV show? “I love I LOVE LUCY. It’s so old, but it’s always so funny. Sometimes when I want to unplug, I’ll watch that or THREE’S COMPANY.”

What’s something that’s always in your fridge? “Butter.”