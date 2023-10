Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) answers our five burning questions!

What’s the last thing you bought with cash? “Tacos from a taco truck.”

What is your most-used emoji? “The red heart.”

What do you consider worth splurging on? “Skin care.”

Who is the last co-star you texted? “Evan Hofer [Dex].”

How do you procrastinate? “TikTok, unfortunately.”