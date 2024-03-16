Exclusive Y&R Preview: Nikki, Victoria And Claire Face Jordan

Victor and Nikki are reveling in their triumph now that Jordan has been caught and is being held captive in a dingy warehouse. Nikki even voices her hope that her tormentor is experiencing the same level of distress that Jordan has subjected Nikki to for months — and she makes one request of Victor before her husband contacts the authorities to re-apprehend the fugitive: She wants to confront Jordan one-on-one, insistent that such an encounter will offer her the closure and empowerment she needs to move past her Jordan-inflicted trauma.

Victor is strongly opposed to the idea, and the spouses get into a heated debate. Just then, Victoria shows up with Claire, having been summoned there by Victor. “Victoria arrives at the ranch to find her parents in mid conversation,” sets up Amelia Heinle (Victoria). “Nikki is insisting on confronting Jordan but obviously Victor fears this will be too much for Nikki and she could suffer a setback both emotionally and with her drinking. Nikki is very defensive when she learns that Victor summoned Victoria to the ranch.”

Victor and Nikki are surprised when Victoria takes Nikki’s side. Not only that, but both Victoria and Claire want to accompany Nikki, as they also want to prove to Jordan that they are in control. Victor is unmoved. “Victor is adamant that no one have access to Jordan,” notes Heinle. “While he understands their motives, he is firm that it is a bad idea.” Victoria, Claire and Nikki won’t budge, though. “During this conversation, Victor sees that all of the woman feel quite strongly about meeting with Jordan,” Heinle elaborates. “They plead their case that they need to do this so they can move on. Victor finally understands their logic and agrees to let the woman meet with Jordan one last time.”

But Victor has a condition: He wants to go with them. All three women chafe at the notion. “Nikki leads the charge in telling Victor that Jordan needs to see the woman standing strong without his protection,” Heinle says. “Victor reluctantly agrees but insists on having a member of his security team accompany the women during their visit.” Nikki agrees to that stipulation and the women head to the warehouse.

However, things don’t go according to plan — which is perhaps not surprising with the volatile Jordan involved. Heinle concludes, “The last people that Jordan was expecting to see while in captivity were Nikki, Victoria, and Claire, but Jordan cannot resist the urge to take on her rivals with one trick up her sleeve that no one will see coming.”