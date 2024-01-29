Exclusive YOUNG AND RESTLESS Preview: Fired Audra Throws Back In With Tucker

The Devil You Know: Audra (Zuleyka Silver) turns back to Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Audra is surprised when Nikki decides to let her go from Newman Media. The boss states that it’s not due to the COO’s job performance, and Audra has her own take on what the real reason is. “Audra is aware of Nikki’s drinking and because of [Audra’s] own history [with an alcoholic father], she was genuinely concerned for Nikki,” explains Zuleyka Silver (Audra). “Audra tried to reach out to Nikki but that didn’t go over too well given it’s the work environment and Audra now knows too much. Nikki is a strong woman with a lot of pride, so maybe she doesn’t want to be around someone who can see right through her.”

Nikki does offer Audra a job in the London office of Newman Enterprises, but Ms. Charles turns her down. “Audra is thinking, ‘The audacity that you want to get rid of me! I was just trying to be nice to you and now you want to get rid of me.’ That’s how Audra is seeing it,” Silver reports. “When Audra feels threatened like that, she doesn’t just fold, so she tells Nikki, ‘Whether I’m here or not, you’re still going to be going through what you’re going through.’ In Audra’s eyes, how Nikki is handling this is not the right thing to do.”

After Nikki promises a letter of recommendation, Audra urges her to find a replacement ASAP so she doesn’t find herself under a lot of pressure. Once Audra makes her exit, she immediately texts Tucker, telling him that they need to meet — even though she recently told him she didn’t want to take part in any of his plans. “Audra had cut things off with Tucker because everything that he told her that would happen with Jabot didn’t pan out because of his obsession with Ashley,” Silver reminds. “However, Audra always tries to keep people on her side, even if what she’s saying might not necessarily be true. She just wants to see where Tucker is at mentally, and if he’s still going to be on her side if she needs him because she doesn’t know who she can count on in this town anymore.”

Meanwhile, at Society, Tucker is trying to persuade Nate to come work at Glissade, but he flatly refuses. Audra shows up and is surprised to find the two men in the midst of a confab, so she asks what’s going on. “Tucker says Nate is considering coming to work with them at Glissade, which surprises Audra because she was unaware that she was part of these plans,” shares Silvers. “Audra asks Nate if what Tucker is saying is true and Nate basically says, ‘No way,’ which makes sense, because he’s trying to rebuild the trust with his family at Chancellor-Winters. So why would he want to work with the two biggest schemers in Genoa City?”

Once Audra and Tucker are alone, she voices her confusion about what’s actually going on and asks if Tucker has forgiven her for bailing on him. Tucker answers that everything is good between them — but is that really the truth or is it just another one of his sneaky tactics? “Audra knows what a big talker Tucker is,” says Silver.

Look for the power struggle between Audra and Tucker to heat up when the pair is forced to examine their past and the true nature of their relationship.