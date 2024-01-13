Exclusive YOUNG AND RESTLESS Preview: Chance And Summer Get Closer

Dinner For Two: Chance (Conner Floyd) deepens his bond with Summer (Allison Lanier).

It’s the night of the party celebrating the launch of Sharon’s new company and although Chance and Sharon parted on good terms, he’s opted not to attend. Reasons Chance’s portrayer, Conner Floyd, “He wants her to live in that moment and not have any kind of distractions. Also, I think their breakup is still pretty fresh to him. They ended things on a good note and he wants Sharon to succeed, so he considers it her party and her time to shine.”

While the bash gets underway, Chance is hanging out solo at the coffeehouse — that is, until Summer arrives. “She’s surprised to see him,” says Floyd. “She asks why he’s not at the launch party and he answers that he and Sharon have broken up.” Summer’s response? “She’s a little [like], ‘Whoa!’ because she didn’t see that coming,” the actor explains. “She thought Sharon and Chance were in a good place. Now I think it’s one of those situations where Summer is thinking, ‘Oh, that sucks. But that’s also fantastic, because he’s available now.’ ”

From Chance’s perspective, he’s just happy to have Summer in his life and in his corner. “I think Summer and Chance found something familiar in each other,” Floyd opines. “They’ve been through a lot of the same things and have experienced a lot of the same tragedies. I think Chance is a team-oriented person where he wants to connect with people and rely on them, but that hasn’t really been the case for him in Genoa City. And so when someone comes along and they connect and they like being around each other and they like talking to each other, that’s something he wants to hold on to.”

Summer suggests that she and Chance grab dinner to give Chance the opportunity to vent, so they head to Society, where Chance takes Summer up on her offer and confides in her. “Chance is a straight-shooter,” notes Floyd. “He won’t beat around the bush. He’s gonna tell you exactly how he feels when he feels it and he’s not gonna lie. He’s gonna tell you straight to your face how he handles the situation and he trusts Summer and he likes opening up to her. He gets a lot off his chest.”

When their meal concludes, Chance and Summer linger outside of Society and share a close moment that makes it obvious a connection between them is building. But the evening doesn’t end with a kiss. “I think it’s one of those things where they’re going to take it slow,” Floyd muses. “They’re not going to jump into anything. Now that Sharon’s out of the picture, it’s kind of a new ball game. I think they’re looking at each other a little differently now, especially Chance, and it’s not one of these things they need to rush. It doesn’t have to go full-speed right from the start, so [his approach is], ‘Let’s take it day by day, step by step, and see what happens.’ It’s already a ‘more than a friendship’ thing, and they see the potential of shifting gears. I think Chance has found a relationship with Summer that he didn’t really know what it was at the time, but now it’s blossoming.”