Exclusive! Young and Restless November Sweeps Preview

Love, war and secret agendas are the highlights in Genoa City, according to Executive Producer/Head Writer Josh Griffith.

The Newmans: “Tensions rise within the Newman family as the siblings are in conflict on how to deal with Victor’s ‘condition’. Expect Victor to kick his master plan into gear as he tests the loyalty and smarts of his children and Nate. Victor will make it clear he’s back in command at Newman Enterprises and those guilty of insubordination will suffer the consequences. Nikki and Victor find themselves at odds as she keeps voicing her disapproval of his plan.”

Claire: “Claire continues to make herself indispensable to Nikki as she begins to insinuate herself in both Nikki’s professional and personal lives.”

Tucker/Abbotts: “Tucker’s revenge plot against the Abbotts backfires when they join forces to take on Tucker and protect their family’s legacy. This leads Ashley to make a big decision about her relationship with Tucker. This also provides an opportunity for Diane to prove her loyalty to the Abbott family. Devon and Abby will find themselves in an unexpected position in this tug-of-war.”

Kyle/Audra: “Kyle gets caught in the crossfire as he tries to balance his family loyalty and his affair with Audra.”

Christine/Danny/Phyllis: “It’s déjà vu all over again for Danny as he finds himself in the position of keeping the peace between Cricket and Phyllis as these women pursue relationships with Danny for different reasons.”

Sharon/Chance/Summer/Nina: “An un-expected event keeps Nina in Genoa City, while also forcing Sharon and Summer to both take a stand about their feelings for Chance.”

Jill/Mamie: “Jill is back and faces more questions than answers as she is determined to expose Mamie’s motives for returning to town and inserting herself at Chancellor-Winters.”

Nick/Sally/Adam: “Nick continues to struggle with his feelings for Sally — and her feelings for Adam.”

Billy/Chelsea: “Chelsea returns to town eager to start a new chapter with Billy.”

Lily/Daniel/Heather: “Lily questions Heather and Daniel’s connection.”

Lauren/Michael/Gloria: “Lauren de-mands answers from Michael and Gloria regarding their time away in Singapore.”

“Teriah”: “Mariah and Tessa’s relationship is stronger than ever as they work to get Aria the best medical care available for her condition.”