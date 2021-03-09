Exclusive: Roger Howarth On GH Status

Despite the grim outcome for Franco on today’s episode of GH, Roger Howarth, who joined the show as Todd (his former ONE LIFE TO LIVE alter) in 2012 and switched roles to Franco the following year, is not leaving the show. While GH is keeping mum about their storyline plans for the actor, he tells Digest exclusively, “I’m really excited. I have great faith in the people who think of these things. I’ve been in good hands so far.” Howarth will be absent from the screen for a spell and is using his break to raise money for a worthy cause: He has joined Cameo, the celebrity video shout-out service, and will donate 100 percent of the profits to Feeding America, an organization devoted to combating hunger. “I just wanted to help out,” he shares. “You can go to www.feedingamerica.org and donate directly if you’d like, but if you’d like something in return as an incentive, I will say happy birthday or give motivational shout-outs or do inspirational jigs or whatever anybody is asking me to do…. The only rule is that I won’t denigrate or disrespect myself or anybody else!” He plans to be on Cameo through the end of his hiatus (and possibly longer) and to offer occasional sales, explaining, “I don’t want anybody to not do this because they can’t afford the initial price tag. And if it works well, I’d like to continue to do it when I do go back to work, when I’m around other castmates who want to join in.”

To book a Cameo with Howarth, use the Cameo app or go to cameo.com/rogerhowarth. For more with the actor, look out for an extended interview in an upcoming issue of Soap Opera Digest.