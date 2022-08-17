Exclusive! Rena Sofer Leaves B&B!

Rena Sofer, who has played B&B’s Quinn since 2013, has opted to leave the soap and will last air on August 29. “Now is my time to see what’s out there for me,” Sofer tells Digest in an exclusive interview with Carolyn HInsey. “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time.” For the full story, pick up the new issue of Digest, on sale Friday.