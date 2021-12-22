Exclusive: Rebecca Budig On GH Status

In the next issue of Soap Opera Digest, Rebecca Budig addresses rumors that she may be headed back to Port Charles as Hayden. “I am getting bombarded with that question, honestly,” she says. But she shoots down online whispers that she nixed the show’s offer to return. “That is not true,” she declares. “Listen, I love [Executive Producer] Frank [Valentini], and Frank and I are friends, but I haven’t been asked back since I left the show [in 2019].” For more with the actress, including whether she would be open to a comeback if GH reached out, check out the new issue on sale Friday.

