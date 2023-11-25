Exclusive: More Turkey Day Drama For GENERAL HOSPITAL's Quartermaines

Fowl Players: The Quartermaines and their friends on Thanksgiving.

GH’s Thanksgiving episode ended with a fire alarm suggesting that, yet again, the Quartermaines’ attempt at a traditional turkey dinner may go up in smoke. But that’s the only trouble on the horizon for the family.

Sets up Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn), “Brook Lynn is in very good spirits. Brook Lynn and Chase are in a good, healthy place. She’s so excited to have her mom in town and to have her dad back and to have her grandmother visiting. It feels like this year, everything is going swimmingly and they will finally, once and for all, get their turkey dinner. Things are going so well, but as always, with the Quartermaines, you never know what’s around the corner!”

That includes not only the aforementioned fire alarm, but Gloria making a revelation to Lois about the big trouble she’s gotten herself into — trouble that threatens to follow her to Port Charles. Teases portrayer Ellen Travolta, “Gloria Cerullo is a real social being and I think that she will always be involved, whether it’s the church or her neighborhood, card-playing friends, in all sorts of things. Gloria is interested in anything and everything, and she has got bingo on her mind!” Gloria opens up to Lois about the sticky situation her bingo hobby has landed her in — with the Russian mob, no less — and a surprise offer of help comes from within the mansion ranks.

Sums up Wally Kurth (Ned), “How Thanksgiving ends up is hilarious. I think having Lois and Gloria in the house for Thanksgiving adds a level of volume to the Quartermaine house, and the Quartermaine house can use a certain level of volume and a certain level of chaos, and the Cerullos provide that! It’s just great to have that wonderful Italian energy of Lois and Gloria back in the mansion.”