Exclusive: Meet The Man Behind General Hospital's Brennan, Charles Mesure

In December 2023, General Hospital introduced daytime newcomer Charles Mesure as the rakish Jack Brennan (originally known as John). While the character wasn’t originally slated to stick around, Mesure’s performance impressed the powers-that-be, who expanded his role. Digest checked in with the actor about his Port Charles experience.

Soap Opera Digest: Let’s talk first about you landing the role. Was it the first time you’d auditioned for a soap opera?

Charles Mesure: It was very much my first time. I had never really thought about [doing a] soap opera or General Hospital or anything like that. Last year was a very strange year with the writers’ strike and the actors’ strike and so forth, and when [this audition came up], I’ll be honest about it, I thought, “I’m an old dog. I’m not sure if I can learn any new tricks! I’m not sure if I can adapt to the huge amount of dialogue that these fantastic actors on shows like General Hospital can learn. I’m not sure if I can suddenly be a leading man again at the age of 53!” So, I had doubts about going in [to read for the part]. But I went in and [Casting Director] Mark Teschner was such a superb ambassador for the show and Laura Wright [Carly] was so superb when I read with her and such a gracious host in the way that she ran that chemistry read. I thought, “Oh, I think I really want to work with her!” So, that was it. We did that read in front of Frank [Valentini, executive producer] and a room full of producers, and just in the context of the pandemic and everything, that was my first time in a room full of producers in about three years, so that was fun. I enjoyed working with Mark and I enjoyed working with Laura and I’m glad that it worked out.

Digest: So, you get the job and then you have to face your fears about doing the job. What was it like for you to dive into the show’s fast and furious taping schedule?

Mesure: Well, my adjustment is still going on, quite frankly! For 28 years, I came from a single camera film background where you can only do eight, nine, 10 pages a day. That’s the limit of that basic work method. And on General Hospital, it’s no secret that they do 10 times that every day! So it’s still a challenge, but it’s a fun challenge. I had a day where I did 28 pages, which is my record. That was fast and furious. I went and had a chat with Finola Hughes [Anna] in the green room and she said, ‘Honey, 28 pages isn’t a big day. Sixty pages is a big day!” I have, to this day, no idea how the veterans on this show do it. Finola and Laura are just incredible! In the beginning, I was on every day, but the workload was lighter, I suppose. Laura was great; she was incredibly supportive and she was good company on set, too. We got through it and she was enormously fun to act with in the scenes. She’s such a great scene partner. It is a very different beast in terms of the workload and the schedule and the pressure to anything I’ve ever done, but it continues to be fun. And as long as it continues to be fun, I hope we do it for a while.

Digest: I think what I responded to in your performance right away is that it felt like you were having fun. The “troublemaker with a twinkle in his eye” is one of my favorite soap archetypes.

Mesure: The truth is, I’ve had an absolute ball. I’m really surprised at how much fun this has been because I was so apprehensive about the workload, I was apprehensive about the pressure and the schedule and so forth, but I’ve had an absolute ball every single day I’ve been there. Part of it is the character. He has a massive level of narcissism and mendacity and by his own admission, in his line of work, he plays fast and loose with the truth. So every time a new script comes in, I go, “Okay, what story is Jack Brennan telling this week?” I think he does enjoy being the bad guy to a degree. He’s got a smile on his face and sort of a smart-ass comeback for every single moment. Also, I lucked out to be working with Finola Hughes and Laura Wright, these incredible actresses who come to play in every single scene I’ve had with them. I’m not quite sure what they’re going to do and consequently, they’re not quite sure what I’m going to do. And so there’s this space that happens where no one’s quite sure what’s going to happen and that is exhilarating to play.

Digest: What was your reaction when you read that Brennan was going to stab himself?

Mesure: I thought it was fun! I’m not in consultation with Frank or the writers in any way; all I have is the scripts that turn up and I go, “Who is Jack Brennan this week?” Because his version of events and the story he’s telling to the people around him changes every week. That turned up and I went, “Okay, that will be fun to play. I have a little fight there that I can contribute to the choreography of.” I love doing that stuff. The guy that I did [the scene] with was great; he was a very good stuntman. But I had no idea what it meant and even in subsequent episodes where, Jack was describing why he did it, his story about that changed from episode to episode! From day one, every week he’s delivering a different version of events, so it really is a magical mystery tour of, “What is this guy’s hidden agenda?” And every week I go, “Oh, that’s what he really means,” and then the following week I find out, “Oh no, his plan was actually this other thing!” But I really can’t tell you how much I enjoy playing those games with Laura and Finola. As I’ve gotten to know them, I’ve become quite fond of them. They’re really good company and we have quite a laugh on set. My friendship with them is sort of infusing the work, but then, I’m also playing a character who may be a complete sociopath! I’m playing a friendship with them, but I just may be stone cold underneath.

Digest: Do you think your creative freedom in playing Brennan has been enhanced by you not having all the answers about Brennan’s true nature?

Mesure: I was talking to Adam Harrington (John) about this the other day. There really is a freedom when I don’t really know what this guy’s true motives are. There’s a real freedom to just playing the moment for whatever it is. But it’s been very clear that the guy is lying and it’s very clear that he uses humor to stop the other character from seeing what he is really thinking. Jack can be incredibly obnoxious because you don’t really know what his moral center is and that’s a lot of fun to play.

Digest: I’ve seen fans commenting online about the chemistry they see in your scenes with both Finola and Laura, and Brennan has certainly developed interesting dynamics with both Anna and Carly. Would you welcome the chance to flesh out and build upon those relationships?

Mesure: As an actor, I hope I get to work with Laura and Finola for a long time. As an actor, I tend to play a lot of characters who are very high-impact and who are probably more interesting and useful to the audience the less you see of them, you know? Like, Jack Brennan could be a bit like the shark in Jaws. The less the shark is around, the more interesting the shark is! Jack Brennan may be in that category. He may be more dangerous and appealing the less you see of him. I have no idea what the writers have in mind, but as an actor, I love spending time with Laura and Finola, absolutely.

Digest: Is there anything you’d like to say to the GH audience?

Mesure: I really appreciate the people who find Brennan obnoxious! There are folks saying, “Isn’t Brennan charming, isn’t he sexy,” and then there are folks who find him a complete jerk and I go, “Oh, my God, they see me! They see what I’m doing!” Because Brennan does things that are hideous! He lies every five seconds! He’s got an incredibly sleazy, sexually aggressive side and so on. And when people remark about that on [X, formerly Twitter], I appreciate that, too, you know? I appreciate that people see all sides of the dude, because he’s no Boy Scout. I’ve been really tickled that Laura and Finola seem to have tolerated having me around and the fans seem to have enjoyed it. I’m happily surprised that it seems to be working out so far!

Matching Wits: Mesure is having a blast going toe to toe with Finola Hughes (Anna), pictured and Laura Wright (Carly) on GH.