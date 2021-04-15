Exclusive! Karla Mosley Steps In At Y&R

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B) is temporarily stepping into the role of Amanda, replacing Mishael Morgan, who suffered an eye injury. In a joint statement, Executive Producer Tony Morina and Co-Executive Producer/Head Writer Josh Griffith said, “We’re grateful that Karla Mosley, a seasoned actor and consummate professional, was able to step in to the role of Amanda during Mishael Morgan’s temporary absence. Mishael is a valuable member of the Y&R family and will be back on air soon to continue her journey as Amanda.” Mosley tells Digest that she contacted Morgan to discuss the role. “I was able to connect with Mishael, who is such a goddess,” she praises. “We had always been friendly whenever we saw each other around CBS, but we never had a real heart-to-heart sit-down. The only hesitation that I had about doing this is that I was stepping into such big shoes because Mishael is so beloved and such a wonderful human and actor. It was great that I could talk with her and say thank you for leaving me such a wonderful path to follow. I also told her, ‘I’ll be happy when you’re healed and able to return.’ ” Mosley makes her first appearance on April 26.