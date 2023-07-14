Exclusive! John-Paul Lavoisier Back To DAYS!

John-Paul Lavoisier (ex-Rex, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), who portrayed DAYS’s Philip Kiriakis from 2015-16, will reprise the role next month, Digest can report exclusively. Philip, who is currently presumed dead, was last portrayed by Jay Kenneth Johnson, who returned to the show to appear in the DOOL App spin-off LAST BLAST REUNION in 2019, then to Salem and the main show in 2020. His final episode aired in December 2021, when Philip tried to frame Brady for his murder and Kate secretly sent him away to get treatment.