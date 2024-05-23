Exclusive: Jada, Rafe and Stephanie Learn the Truth About Everett On DAYS

Marlena (Deidre Hall, c.) has some news for Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu).

The truth about Everett finally comes out courtesy of Marlena: he’s suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder. The realization is set in motion after Everett finds himself in a holding cell confused by his memories of assaulting Eric the night before. When Jada and Rafe come in to get him, Everett (as Bobby) flirts with Jada.

“It was like my favorite [scene],” says Galen Gering (Rafe). “First of all, I loved what Blake [Berris, Everett] was doing. Secondly, I thought it was different. I’d never been a part of a story like that. It was entertaining as an actor to watch everyone going through it, and it was interesting.”

Rafe isn’t as taken with the situation. In fact, he’s furious (read Gering’s take on playing a cop here). “I thought a lot about it in terms of what would it be like in a real situation,” explains Gering. “How would one feel if he was in Rafe’s position and this relationship had happened, whether it was with Everett or Bobby or whatever? It’s still the same guy, and you still would despise him and the way he treated this person you loved. Then the fact that there were numerous times before this happened where Everett was being disrespectful and to a certain degree hostile towards Rafe. So Rafe is like, ‘Fricking get this guy out of here. Don’t treat my girl like that. Don’t treat me like that. Beat it.’”

Later, Marlena arrives and realizes what’s going on with Everett. She informs Jada and Rafe about Everett/Bobby’s likely Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which explains his erratic behavior. “We certainly suspected multiple personalities, and that he is not of sound mind,” affirms Gering. “So this just kind of gives it a bigger name if you will. Certainly it helps that there’s a documented reason as to why Everett’s [been doing what he’s been doing]. It’s just not out of malicious intent, and there is the sentiment of, This guy needs help. But Rafe really doesn’t want him around. He’s potentially dangerous. He’s annoying. He was married to his current girlfriend. There’s just a lot of things,. So beat it. There’s still an urgency to get rid of him.”

Meanwhile, Jada realizes her previous accusations against Bobby were unjust given his condition. Rafe, however, isn’t feeling very understanding. “Not particularly, no,” delivers Gering with a chuckle. “He’s not nearly as understanding or empathetic as Jada is, which feels pretty normal and is certainly on point for this character.”

Marlena, Rafe and Jada involve Stephanie, who learns about Everett’s DID and need for therapy. Marlena suggests Stephanie encourage Everett to seek treatment.

As for Rafe’s feelings regarding the situation, Gering notes, “He thinks it would be great if Everett could get help and get shipped out of their lives. That would be the perfect scenario. Because there’s also the question of, Does this guy come back into our lives if we just ship him out? So let’s get him help and then get rid of him.”