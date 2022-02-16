Exclusive: Helena Mattsson Subs For Sister As GH’s Sasha

For a few episodes starting on Thursday, February 17, the role of Sasha will be temporarily played by Helena Mattsson, the older sister of Sasha’s regularly scheduled portrayer, Sofia Mattsson. Keeping the role in the family was Sofia’s idea, but when she floated it to her sister, Helena recalls, “I thought she was joking at first. But of course I said yes!” With only a day to prepare for her daytime debut, the actress — whose prime-time credits include THE ROOKIE and MISTRESSES — was grateful to have on-set support from Sasha’s love interest, Johnny Wactor (Brando). She praises, “He’s such a sweet guy. And very talented. He definitely put me at ease.” For more about Mattsson’s GH experience, check out the next issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale Friday.

