Exclusive: GH’s Laura Wright Opens Up About Carly’s Metro Court Comeback

What was Carly’s reaction to Jason gifting her the Metro Court? “She was shocked. She didn’t expect it. She tries to say no, and then he asks her, ‘Do you think you would have lost the hotel if I were here?’ He won’t take no for an answer. It was interesting because the scenes were written where he just kind of walks out the door. During rehearsal, I don’t really play too much because I know that there’s so much emotion in any scene with Steve [Burton, Jason] that I like to wait and see what happens during taping. And it was interesting that it wasn’t written for me to hug him. I thought, ‘Is it interesting if he just walks out and she’s shocked and stopped in her tracks?’ And I thought, ‘Well, that’s one way, but Carly and Jason are kind of deeper than that.’ So, I wanted to see what happened in the moment because maybe you play the opposite of what you expect. But the tears were coming, and he was there, and I just grabbed him and hugged him, and it was really great. And you know, we have four or five cameras rolling all the time, so I was like, ‘Oh my God, no one knew I was gonna do that. I hope they got that on camera. I hope I didn’t mess up the shots by doing that.’ But yeah, it was just really great and emotional.”

Why do you think she was willing to accept the hotel from Jason? Or does he not give her any choice? “Well, he doesn’t really give her a choice. And she knows with Jason when it’s worthless to fight. There are great scenes coming up where she explains it all. You know, when Sonny wanted [to buy the hotel back for Carly], it was out of guilt because he destroyed their family. And she’d never take it from Nina, the woman who took her husband. And then Michael, she didn’t want him to be involved in any way in case it came back to bite them with the SEC. And she wasn’t going to let Ned and Olivia gift it to her because she’s not going take that from her friend. But Jason’s family in a whole different way.”

Coming up, Carly and Sonny have it out when he finds out that she owns half of the Metro Court again. What happens there? “Well, he’s pissed off because he’s mad that she wouldn’t take it from him, but she took it from Jason. We have an entire show about it so you get to find out [laughs]. It’s not like these questions go unanswered. It’s not like they skip past the fact that she accepts it from Jason and not from Sonny. And Sonny in his right mind would be happy that Jason did this for Carly, but that’s not where Sonny is right now. So, it’s interesting.”

What does having the Metro Court back mean to her? “It’s as simple as she loves going to work there every day. She loved meeting the people, running the restaurant, she loved it as a job. And she was great at it. The same with Bobbie’s, but on a smaller level. It was something she’s great at and absolutely loved. And it was a place to put her energy. Like, there’s a lot of energy in Carly going around and I think it can’t be contained in one space. The Metro Court was an outlet for her to really shine at what she’s great at.”

Do you think she can successfully run both Bobbie’s and the Metro Court?

“Absolutely. You know, Carly’s energy is big and there’s no reason for her not to have both and do it really well. I mean, unless they write a story that she can’t [laughs], I think she can. Unless that becomes the story, that there’s a problem. Which I’ll tell well if that’s the case. But I think she absolutely can.”