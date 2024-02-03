Exclusive GENERAL HOSPITAL Preview: Scott Seduces Lucy!

History Repeats Itself: Scott (Kin Shriner) makes his move on on-again, off-again lover Lucy (Lynn Herring).

“It’s a really great show and a beautiful day for Scotty Baldwin,” says Kin Shriner (Scott) of the antics that ensue when Tracy successfully convinces Martin that Lucy is betraying him with Scott, prompting him to dump her — and who should be there to help her pick up the pieces but Scott. “We had a lot of fun that day because we had a whole arc to our story with a beginning, middle and end, and we were cooking with gas, Lynn [Herring, Lucy] and I, on that day,” the actor enthuses. “She was very pleased with that show and when she’s pleased, believe me, you’re much better off! She will say to me, right upfront, ‘These could be really good scenes if you do them right!’ ”

Things start out innocently enough, with Scott dropping in on Lucy before a Deception photo shoot. “She’s bustling around, setting things up,” begins Shriner. Lucy is eager for an update on Scott’s efforts to get closer to Tracy, part of their ambitious plan for Scott to marry Tracy and ultimately kick her out of Deception. So, at her behest, Scott places a call to Tracy — one she ignores while she’s busily leading Martin to conclude that he’s not first in Lucy’s heart. Lucy then encounters Martin at the Metro Court, and he ends their relationship over her fervent objections.

When a clearly devastated Lucy returns to the set of the photo shoot and tells Scott what just happened, he tries to boost her spirits … and then some. “It’s a flat-out seduction,” Shriner declares. “Right there in the Deception barn set! Scotty has seduction in his eyes and Lucy had said to him the last time they were together, ‘Don’t you look at me with those eyes of yours, don’t you give me those bedroom eyes.’ And I said, ‘But you used to lie those in your boudoir.’ So, I think he decided to, you know, see what’s up! And he made his move and he wasn’t shut down.” Before long, Lucy and Scott are taking a roll in the hay — both figuratively and literally, as bales of hay are part of the set. “It’s ‘Hay, Hay, in the Haystack!’ I use that expression with Lucy because in the Preston Sturges movie Sullivan’s Travels, that’s one of the movies [the titular character] made,” Shriner explains.

For Scott, sleeping with Lucy gives him hope that he might have a future with her. Notes Shriner, “He feels like, ‘Yeah, you could be with Kevin, you could be with Martin, but you and I had a whole lot of other things going on long before that.’ He could see himself with Lucy again. I don’t see Scotty ever going back to Liesl, because that case is closed. And I don’t see Tracy saying, ‘Well, you know, I could be interested in you even though were hustling me!’ ” But before the duo has the chance to discuss what, if anything, their tryst means, Martin enters, full of regret about breaking up with Lucy. “I’ll tell you exactly the line I made up for when he comes in,” Shriner grins. “He walks in and goes, ‘What’s going on here?’ And I said, ‘Beat it, buster, we’re busy!’ So [as Scotty] I have no patience for him coming in as the poor scorned lover. ‘No, get out, I was here first,’ you know? But, of course, Lucy is very upset that Martin catches us and now she’s gotta deal with that. All hell breaks loose when Martin comes in and now we’ve got an old-fashioned soap opera!”

Wherever the storyline goes, Shriner hopes he’ll get to keep working with both Lynn Herring (Lucy) and Jane Elliot (Tracy). “I get a kick out of both of those girls and we’re having so much fun,” he reports. “But don’t get me wrong — they’re both tough cookies!”