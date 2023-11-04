Exclusive! General Hospital November Sweeps Preview

An exciting month in Port Charles culminates with a classic Quartermaine Thanksgiving.

Anna/Valentin: A life-changing event rocks Anna and Valentin’s relationship to its core. Anna gets a surprise visitor.

Sonny/Nina/Carly/Drew/Michael/Willow: Sonny and Carly are suspicious of Nina’s business proposal. Carly remains determined to find out who implicated her and Drew to the SEC. Meanwhile, Michael and Willow clash over Nina, and Drew tries to enlist Michael to make a power move.

Ned/Lois/Olivia: Eddie is involved in an accident with major implications for his future — and for Olivia’s — and his memory returns in dramatic fashion. Lois’s mom, Gloria, returns for Thanksgiving with a secret that makes waves for Lois and Brook Lynn. The Quartermaines’ Turkey Day is one for the books.

Austin/Ava: Dante grows suspicious of Austin. Austin decides to come clean with the cops. Ava is on the warpath after she discovers a betrayal.

Spencer/Trina/Esme: As Esme decides to strike out on her own, Spencer’s devotion to Ace causes tension between Spencer and Trina.

Molly/TJ: Molly and TJ encounter a new obstacle in their surrogacy journey.

Kristina/Blaze: Blaze shares more about herself with Kristina.

Cody/Sasha: Cody and Sasha open up about their feelings. Cody is offered a new professional opportunity.

Finn/Elizabeth: Elizabeth is a source of support for Finn when he must reckon with a professional crisis.

Dex/Josslyn/Adam: Josslyn gets more drawn into troubled Adam’s orbit.

Laura: Laura must reckon with trying to save Charlotte from Victor’s influence while also keeping a close eye on the potential threat of Cyrus.

Curtis/Portia: Curtis decides to resolve some unfinished business, while Portia is a source of support for TJ.