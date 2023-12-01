Exclusive DAYS Preview: Jackie Cox Has A Proposition For Dimitri

The Great Escape? Darius Rose (r.) tempts Dimitri (Peter Porte) to betray Leo.

Dimitri is thrown for a major loop when Darius Rose — also known, when in drag, as Jackie Cox — arrives in Salem just as Dimitri is preparing to turn himself in in exchange for Leo’s freedom.

Darius, still smarting over being spurned by Leo, tells Dimitri that Leo deserves to rot in prison. Reports Cox, “I bring up some good points, which is, ‘You cannot trust Leo. You cannot trust this shark. I thought I could for a long time, but you can’t.’ As you recall, Leo and I have been in cahoots for quite some time, not only to get money and status and power in Salem and and the world over, but also specifically because as my bestie, he was helping me get a green card to stay in the United States, in this fictionalized version of my life! And then, not only does he try to marry Dr. Craig Wesley, but now, he left me entirely for Dimitri Von Leuschner — hich is infuriating to me, because I thought I was supposed to be his partner in crime! So, you know what? I’m gonna get my revenge! I’m gonna get it because I don’t think that Leo Stark’s gonna get away with this time. No, no, no, no. no.”

In an effort to dissuade Dimitri from sacrificing his own freedom for the likes of Leo, Darius presents Dimitri with a tempting, if unorthodox offer. Says Cox, “What I can tell you is that it’s pretty enticing. I think it gives Dimitri quite a good reason to maybe consider his choices when it comes to Leo. The offer he makes to Dimitri may help him unlock something inside himself.” Translation: He proposes that he can help Dimitri escape to Canada — in drag. Adds Cox, “And I’m just saying, if Dimitri is away with me, maybe something could develop between us. I don’t know, maybe Dimitri and Jackie is the new couple to ship!” All jokes aside, Cox points out, Dimitri’s decision “is a chance to see the other side of Dimitri, and maybe see how loyal he really is to Leo.”

The encounter also shows a softer side of Darius. “What’s interesting about this episode is this is the most you’ll see of me out of drag [as] the Darius character in this universe,” Cox notes. “And so what I wanted to do is highlight a lot of the contrast between both sides, not just between [Darius and Jackie], but also of this version of myself. This time around, you’ll see a little bit more of the sensitivity of the man beneath the drag. At least that’s my hope, is that you’ll see a little bit more about what makes [Darius] tick. And what kind of drives me back to Salem is this beating heart of my connection to Leo and, in some ways, heartbreak over the loss of our relationship and our friendship. And, you know, it just so happens that a handsome gentlemanseems to be pretty close to taking my offer! So, both in and out of drag, I just look at look as [the show as providing me with] more fun levels for me to explore as an actor. This is so fun for me, to get to create these two versions of myself that also have their own really clear wants and needs and drives and dreams and schemes in Salem.”