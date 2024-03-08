Exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Tripp And Wendy Are Rescued

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow? Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) have a lot to figure out after their near-death experience.

An unconscious Wendy and Tripp are finally discovered by Steve, John, Ava, Rafe and Harris, who arrive in the nick of time to save them. “The whole team pulls their bodies out of the tank,” reports Victoria Grace (Wendy), who says that for Wendy, “It sort of feels surreal, like a dream.”

Fortunately, both Wendy and Tripp regain consciousness. “When Wendy wakes up, she’s just worried about Tripp,” says Grace. “She immediately tries to sit up and asks, ‘Where is he? How’s he doing? Is he okay?’ ” The pair is taken to the hospital, where Steve and Ava spend some quality time with Tripp and John, Rafe and Harris check in on Wendy.

Later, Wendy and Tripp see each other for the first time since their near-death experience, which saw them exchanging symbolic vows in what they thought were their final moments. Notes Grace, “Now that everything’s back to normal, there are nagging questions [about their relationship] in the back of Wendy’s mind. ‘What are we? How do we move forward from here?’ Wendy’s a smart girl, so she understands that their ‘wedding’ wasn’t the most logical thing. They were in a dire situation, which heightened their emotions. They were both dazed from lack of oxygen, and they had already accepted their own deaths. The result was that they latched onto each other more than ever, because all they had was each other.” The actress adds that “the love is there and very real” between Wendy and Tripp, but “neither of them would’ve normally chosen to rush into such a big decision [as marriage]” had it not been for the crisis they were immersed in.

However, Wendy’s feelings for Tripp have only deepened because of what they went through together. “This has brought them even closer together,” Grace asserts. “It’s made their relationship stronger. Wendy’s in love with Tripp. There’s no doubt in her mind that he’s the person she wants to be with. Tripp has proven to her over and over again that she is a priority to him, that their relationship is important to him, and that he truly believes in her. These are things that she’d never actually gotten from Johnny or anyone else. So this relationship is different, and it’s real.”

While Wendy is all-in and ready to move forward with her relationship with Tripp, he has some reservations — namely, the fact that his mother, Ava, presents a constant danger to their lives, and he’s concerned about Wendy being around her. It’s not a concern Wendy shares. “Wendy’s love for Tripp far outweighs [the danger that surrounds Ava],” Grace contends, “Wendy has always been very smart and capable, and she knows how to take care of herself. It’s not like she hasn’t put herself in dangerous situations before. In the very beginning of her journey, she flew to Jakarta to get information from Dr. Rolf and almost had her memory wiped by him. And more recently, she showed that she wasn’t not afraid to go head-to-head with her brother’s murderer. She wasn’t afraid to take Gabi on and to challenge her and confront her about it. So Ava’s the least of her concerns.”

Wendy makes that clear to Tripp in no uncertain terms. “She tells him flat-out, ‘Look, it’s not your place to keep me safe. I can handle myself, and I’m choosing to be with you. Don’t push me away. ’”