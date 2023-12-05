Exclusive: BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Delon de Metz On Zende's New Edge

Quick Take with…

Delon de Metz (Zende, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Why do you think it bothered Zende so much that Eric chose to collaborate with R.J. and not him?

“R.J. is not a fashion designer! He’s an influencer. It makes no sense. Even now speaking about it, I get upset for the character. I think it’s a trigger finger [for Zende]. You can’t make sense of it.”

How would you describe Zende’s feelings toward Ridge at this point in their relationship?

“He feels a little bit like everyone’s against him, like he’s not really part of the family. I think Zende’s background — spending so much time working at the company, going abroad, working in Paris, studying in schools around the world — and then to essentially get passed over for an influencer who doesn’t know how to draw is infuriating. I think his anger is justified, not just at R.J. but at Ridge, who he believes was part of the decision-making process.”

How does Zende feel about being one of the last to know about Eric’s condition?

“This plays into the larger theme of, ‘What is his position in the family?’ And I don’t know how anyone could shake that feeling in his position. This is what I’ve been loving about this arc. How do you feel if basically, you’ve been ushered into this family, but then you’re seemingly ostracized during a very significant point in the family history? It raises an eyebrow for Zende.”

Are you enjoying working with Joshua Hoffman (R.J.)?

“I like Josh! I like that he’s leaning into this rivalry and frustration because I’ve been giving it to him. I think there’s only so much you can take, even though he’s doing his job. He’s keeping his lips sealed and not telling me about grandpa’s condition, but when it comes out and you see his fire and his frustration at not being able to communicate, it comes from a place of truth and then we can spar, which is fun. I haven’t had a real rival on the show before. There was a little bit of a love triangle with Carter but it didn’t get to that point of us really having it out for each other and I’m hoping this continues and we don’t just shake hands amicably and move on.”

And what about Lisa Yamada (Luna)?

“She’s great! She’s a strong actress, she’s beautiful, she’s fun to be around. And I think our scenes have felt very natural. We’ll see how it escalates but it’s been a pleasure working with both of them and it’s nice that we have more of the younger cast building up.”

What do you think it was about Luna that caught Zende’s eye?

“I think the knee-jerk reaction is she’s really pretty [laughs]. That’s number one. But Zende also appreciates her work ethic, which is antithetical to R.J., who shows up and, because he is this golden child, gets placed into this position and seemingly getting what he wants without any justification. I think her training and upbringing in fashion is closer to what Zende has gone through so he probably sees a little camaraderie there and respects her — as opposed to R.J.”

Do you think Zende would have any qualms about going after his cousin’s girlfriend?

“There’s a little bit of digging to do there. I don’t think Zende would go after anyone to go after someone else. But if it’s not so serious a relationship and there seems to be a vibe, I don’t think he would feel that bad about testing the waters.”

B&B fans have been observing — and loving! — a bit of an edgier vibe from Zende in your recent scenes.

“That has been fantastic. I’ve really enjoyed that. I remember meeting with Brad [Bell, executive producer], and he was like, ‘How would you feel about going in this direction?’ And I was like, “One hundred percent!’ I haven’t really had the chance to cut loose with those emotions. Most of my stories in the past were sad love triangles that end on an okay footing, but to have something that is motivated so elegantly and makes so much sense … I think having a little breathing room to cut loose, it’s made the character more dynamic and it’s a hell of a lot of fun to play.”

(One Of) The Last To Know: Zende was belatedly informed of Eric’s (John McCook) condition.