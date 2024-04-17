EXCLUSIVE: Behind-the-Scenes at Johnny and Chanel's Honeymoon

Filming their “three’s company” DAYS OF OUR LIVES honeymoon scenes with Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) was a memorable experience for Carson Boatman (Johnny) and Raven Bowens (Chanel). “It played out really fun,” says Bowens. “That’s one of the things I love about soap operas. You learn to expect the unexpected. When you think it’s going to zig, it zags. It was much more exciting to play out a honeymoon where all of these crazy things happen, like Julie showing up and, eventually, Paulina having to show up because Chanel is caught in the snowstorm. It’s a lot like life sometimes, and then also a little out there.”

Among the moments that stood out for Bowens was Seaforth Hayes’s all-in approach to the work. “Even when you rehearse, she’s doing it full out,” recounts Bowens. “And then sometimes it’s hard to tell when she’s acting or when she’s being herself because she’s so full of life and personality. There would be times where she would run in, she would storm in, and we got a little nervous. We were like, ‘Wait, are we [filming] the scene?’ There was a couple of funny moments like that where it was just her and not the character, being her larger-than-life self.”

Boatman had a few laughs over something else. “I thought the wardrobe was comical,” admits the actor about the cabin scenes. “They had us dressed in some pretty goofy outfits. They were heavy-duty winter clothes from like 1969. They looked like they were straight out of a vintage store. It‘s funny because Julie insisted we go outside. She was like, ‘You kids need to go out and play in the snow.’ Then she dressed us in these old clothes. That must have, at least in the story, been there in the cabin for years and years. They were just spare old clothes.”