Exclusive: B&B's Sean Kanan On Deacon's "Painful" Sheila Aftermath

B&B’s Deacon has been gutted by the shocking death of his paramour, Sheila. Digest checked in with his portrayer, Sean Kanan, for his take on his character’s life after Sheila.

Before Sheila died, how did Deacon feel about his life and where it was going? He seemed to be in a really good place. “He was, and I think he’s still unfortunately seen as kind of a quasi-pariah by pretty much everyone else. But I don’t think he really cares. I think he knows who he is and he was very much in love with Sheila and it manifested in a way that was unexpected and snuck up on him. He committed to trying to help Sheila become a better person and to just having a normal, happy life.”

Who would’ve thunk that the Deacon who first darkened B&B’s doorstep in 2000 would be trying to help somebody become a better person? “Yeah, go figure! The fact that Deacon has become a very different guy is what has created the opportunity for the character to stay on the canvas. I think everybody has some kind of private war that they’re fighting in their life and I think that people can relate to Deacon just trying to atone and seek redemption for what he’s done in the past and he’s doing that by trying to be an above-board good guy.”

Do you think part of that stems from how seriously he’s taken on being a father to Hope? “Yes, and I think a lot of that comes also from Deacon’s past because he had a really horrendous childhood. He had that abusive stepfather and I think he’s committed to breaking that cycle of abuse and negativity, and to be the best father that he can. He’s also cognizant of the fact that he was gone for much of Hope’s life and wants to make up for lost time.”

What was your reaction when you found out Deacon would become romantically involved with Sheila, arguably the most hated woman in B&B history? “First of all, I honestly didn’t see it coming for a while. I really thought Deacon and Sheila were just sort of working in cahoots together. Initially, she said, ‘Let’s bring the Forresters down’ — and then that never happened. When it started to become a romantic thing, it caught me off-guard, as was Deacon, and I think that’s created a lot of spontaneity. And Kimberlin [Brown, Sheila] and I really worked hard to infuse humor into our scenes. If I was getting paid for every time I mentioned her missing toe, I’d be building my house in Malibu.”

Like when Deacon commented that Sheila could probably get a discount with her pedicure. “That was a Sean Kanan ad lib [chuckles].”

It was very brave of him — if you want to call it that — to put a woman of Sheila’s notoriety front and center at his restaurant. “Yeah, that was a little crazy. I totally acknowledge that. But it sent a message to her and to everyone else that he believed in her and he was willing to put himself and his business at risk to support her.”

Why was it such a struggle for Deacon to grant Hope’s request to give up Sheila or else never see his grandkids? “You know, everybody is entitled to find love in their life and I think Deacon has lived his life for a very long time without it, not to mention without companionship while he was in prison for five years. I don’t think it was overly selfish of him for him to think he was entitled to it. Here was somebody [Sheila] who loved him and, and he was like, ‘I’m going after the brass ring and see if I can make this work.’ Yes, Hope said, ‘I can’t have you around the kids when you’re with Sheila,’ but she made it very clear to Deacon that her decision did not negate her love for him.”

Deacon is devastated by Sheila’s death, which seems to surprise other B&B characters and even fans. “Even though he had been declaring his love for Sheila and that she was important to him, we now see that it’s the truth, and it’s exacerbated by the fact that everyone thinks he’s crazy and he’s starting to doubt his own sanity a little bit. Despite what everyone else thought about Sheila, she represented a significant pillar in what was holding up his new life, and now, once again, he finds himself in a place where he doesn’t have anybody. I mean, yes, he has Hope but it’s a different kind of love. Deacon is alone again and that’s a painful place to be.”

How would you say he’s coping? “I think he’s coping as well as he can, but I think there’s a part of him that’s kind of broken. I think it remains to be seen how he’s actually going to cope with it.”

Hope has been trying to help him through this. Does he hold any resentment toward her for not showing compassion to Sheila while she was alive? “I think he understands why Hope feels the way she does. I think he really does marvel at the fact that his daughter, against her better judgment and to the disdain of everyone else in the family, has been rock-solid supporting her dad.”

With all of the memories of Sheila at Il Giardino, do you think Deacon will keep running his restaurant? “Absolutely. He’s put his heart and soul into it and I think he’ll do everything he can to fight like hell and continue to make it a success — for Sheila.”