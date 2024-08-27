Art Imitates Life: Adam Huss (Nikolas) shared a moment of connection with Maura West (Ava) before they shot the scenes of Ava’s visit to an incarcerated Nikolas.

Adam Huss is back on General Hospital this week reprising the role of Nikolas Cassadine, which he has played on and off since 2021. The actor’s scenes, which are opposite his on-screen mother, Genie Francis (Laura), mark the first time the character has been seen since April, when he was visited in prison by his ex-wife, Ava.

A Special Connection

Those scenes opposite Maura West (Ava) were challenging ones for Huss, as they were shot in the immediate wake of the actor experiencing a crushing loss in his personal life. “My grandma had just passed away,” he explains. “My last grandparent, my dad’s mom. We were really close and she was just amazing.”

Her death was a shock to Huss, who sighs, “No one saw it coming. Even though she was 91, she still was very sharp. And so it really hit me hard. And it happened the day before I had to go film.”

Huss shares that West proved to be a key source of support when they met up at the studio before filming began. “When someone says, ‘How are you?,’ I don’t lie. I’m always very honest. And I was just like, ‘I’m okay.’ And she was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I told her and she said, ‘Oh honey, let’s talk about this for a second.’ ”

The actor appreciated her kindness. “We were running lines, but we stopped and just talked about my grandma,” he marvels. “She wanted to know about her. It was just a really kind moment.” He wasn’t surprised that West was so compassionate, noting, “Maura is one of my favorite people on that show. And there are so many lovely people there. It’s just that from day one, when we had our first scenes together, I think we connected, and I think we’ve grown fond of each other as people and as performers.”

Sharing that special conversation had an impact on the performance they delivered, Huss feels. “We filmed the scenes a couple hours later and it was just infused with that love that I have for her as a person and that Nikolas still has for Ava,” he recalls.

