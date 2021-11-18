Event Change! Day Of DAYS Moves To Monday

The annual Day of DAYS event, scheduled for today, has been moved to Monday, November 22. Hosted by Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole), this complimentary fan event, set to launch at 3:00 p.m. PT. for devoted DAYS viewers, will offer fans the chance to meet Salem’s favorite cast members virtually with Q&A panel sessions, quizzes, games, fan-favorite moments from the video vault, and much more! Scheduled to appear are Lucas Adams (Tripp), Lamon Archey (Eli), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Camila Banus (Gabi), Brandon Barash (Jake), Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Tamara Braun (Ava), Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Billy Flynn (Chad), Galen Gering (Rafe), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Bill Hayes (Doug), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Drake Hogestyn (John), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Wally Kurth (Justin), Martha Madison (Belle), Martsolf, Marci Miller (Abigail), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Emily O’Brien (Gwen), James Reynolds (Abe), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), Sal Stowers (Lani), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Josh Taylor (Roman), Paul Telfer (Xander), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Zucker. This virtual fan website — will launch at 3:00 p.m. and will remain up until November 26th.Fans will have the opportunity to browse the site, engage, and watch brand new content including many of the show’s fan favorites. The content provided on the website will then be carried over to the DOOL app indefinitely. For more information about the show, please visit the official site.