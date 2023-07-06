7:30 a.m. Wake up! Even if I didn’t have to wake up for work, I’d get up at 7 or 7:30 every day, no matter what.

7:30-7:50 a.m. Convince myself to work out. I’m a morning person overall but getting myself to actually get in the gym … I’ll just stare at it, like, “Yep, it’s right there.”

7:50 a.m. Eat pre-workout protein bar and drink electrolytes.

8:00 a.m. Work out. Late call time today, so I have time for my full push workout. Chest, shoulders, triceps and some core. I usually focus lower abs on push day.

9:30 a.m. Protein shake and a full bottle of water before I shower.

9:35 a.m. Shower and get ready for the day. I’m pretty regimented in the shower and have a pretty specific system. I’ve got it down to about 12 minutes. I do my skin care as well. That’s very important! And I do my hair and pick out my outfit. I always get made fun of because I wear, like, full-fledged outfits to work, even though I’m going to change into Dex’s wardrobe. Chad [Duell, Michael] and Dom [Zamprogna, Dante] give me the most crap about it.

10:00 a.m. Head to breakfast since there’s time! There’s a little café by work that I like. I have protein and pancakes.

12:00 p.m. Arrive at the lot! My commute is about 12 minutes long and I listen to my favorite podcast, THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST, on my way there. When I pull up to the gate, I talk to Ms. Washington, the security guard. We do a little dance together — I dance in my car and she dances from the booth and I’ll blow her a kiss for the rest of the day. After I park and walk into the building, I say hi to Emma, our security guard at the building, and chat with her as long as no one’s standing behind me yelling at me to keep it moving. Then I go to my room and I drop all my stuff off. I take a briefcase to work. Is that a surprise? It’s got my scripts for the day, a couple of protein bars and I always have flossers on hand. You never know!

12:45 p.m. Finally, I hear over the speaker that it’s time for blocking and then I actually have to run because I was in the hallway talking to people for way too long. Blocking is with Eden [McCoy, Josslyn] and Taby [Ali, Trina]. Today was fun because they actually brought in real grass for us to have a park on the stage. Our director walks us through the scenes. I should take notes, but I don’t — I just go, “I got it, I got it,” and then, because a lot of the scenes are similar, I’m like, “Wait, which line do I stand on?”

1:10 p.m. Eat again? I think so! I pack a lunch every day. Today is steak. Eden, Taby and I have lunch together in Eden’s room and they end up eating most of my lunch.

3:00 p.m. I get Dex’s outfit for the day from the rack outside of Wardrobe — I try not to get into wardrobe before I eat because I know myself! — and change into it. Then it’s time for makeup and hair. The woman who does my makeup, Priscilla, is wonderful. She was my first friend when I started on the show because she saw me spinning in the hallway not knowing where to go. Then I go to Anzhela, who does my hair. We chat and I get upset that I can’t do my hair as well as she can.

4:00 p.m. Going to get boba! A nice little treat for the day. (My sweet tooth is still out of control.) Then I come back and hang out with Eden and Taby in Eden’s room until it’s time for our scenes. We say we’re going to run lines and we do that a couple of times, but then we end up just hanging out and chatting until they call us up.

7:00 p.m. Filming in the “park” with Taby and Eden. No blocking forgotten! We got the scenes knocked out pretty quickly.

8:00 p.m. They brought pizza to set! Yum. And I had my first cannoli!

9:02 p.m. Time to film the last scene, which is at the hospital. Dex is doing bodyguard duties, so I’m kind of off to the side, but Taby and Brook [Kerr, Portia] are in the scene.

9:20 p.m. Wrapped for the day. Time to hang up my wardrobe and head home. Everyone makes fun of me and calls me the mayor because I say good-bye to everyone, every day, as if I’m not going to see them the next day.

9:21 p.m. Call Mom from the car. Shout-out Sweet G!

10:00 p.m. Get home. Brush, floss, wash my face. It was a relatively long day so I’m going right to bed.

10:30 p.m. In bed, I put on a Disney movie from when I was a kid, watch about 30 seconds and fall asleep.