Eileen Davidson Guests On Digest's Podcast

On the new Dishing With Digest, Eileen Davidson shares fascinating tales from her runs on B&B, DAYS, SANTA BARBARA, Y&R — and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS. We also discuss Greg Rikaart’s DAYS comeback as Leo and Wes Ramsey’s GH exit as Peter.

