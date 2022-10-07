What cosmetics do you keep in your purse? “I usually just keep lipstick and lip liner — I like Chanel and Charlotte Tilbury for lips, but I’ll also buy lip stuff from the drugstore — and a powder compact. I don’t have oily skin, but when I wear makeup, my skin gets dewy and sometimes it looks like I need a touch-up. Maybelline Fit Me powder is my favorite. It looks super-natural, not cakey.”

What beauty products do you splurge on, and what do you get from the drugstore? “I splurge on foundation. Right now, I use Chanel, and before that, I used Dior. For the skin, I believe in investing in products that are a little more selective in terms of their contents. I know there are great drugstore dupes, but the luxury products make me feel like I’m using something really nice for my skin. Everything else I use is a drugstore product. I use a L’Oréal mascara, the same one they use for me on [the GH] set. I’m using a Milani bronzer right now. I’m really not picky with my makeup, to be honest.”

How do you take care of your skin? “I grew up with acne and had horrible skin and was on Accutane for, like, years; it took so long for it to kick in for me. My skin is not naturally like this — I had to pay and work for it! For me, now, simplicity is key. I love CeraVe’s Acne Control Cleanser; their ingredients are super-simple, nothing too harsh on the skin. I’ve been using Hailey Bieber’s new skin care line, Rhode, and I really, really like it. There’s a lot of peptides in that. I like rosehip seed oil for my face; it’s really good with brightening and evening out my skin tone.”

What hair products do you use? “My hair is super-big and frizzy and needs to get tamed, so I put an oil from the drugstore on it when I get out of the shower. Right now, I’m using an argan oil by OGX.”

What do you typically wear when you’re not working? “Jeans and a T-shirt. My personal style is influenced a lot by the ’90s — Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s, Ralph Lauren in the ’90s. I’ll pull a Rachel Green [Jennifer Aniston’s character on FRIENDS] when I want to feel feminine, but I really love menswear, so I’ll do jeans and a black blazer and some fun shoes if I want to spruce it up. My main style icon is Kate Moss. I like clean-cut things and I don’t wear a ton of color. I feel most confident in my tailored Levi’s and my loafers; that’s when I feel the most ‘me’. But my mom has a very edited closet and she’s given me a lot of great advice, so whenever I shop, I ask myself, ‘Will I have this forever?’ I believe in having a couple of great, timeless pieces.”

Are you a shoe lover? “Oh, yeah. I borrow a lot of my mom’s; she has bins and bins of shoes from probably around the time she was my age and they’re just the best investment — vintage Manolo and vintage Valentino, Chanel boots. I’m so lucky that she took such good care of her things over the years. Half of my shoes are hers. My Converse [sneakers] and my black loafers are my go-tos but I’ve been super-into ballet flats lately, and I love black kitten heels. That’s what I wear when I go to the clubs.”