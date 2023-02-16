Drew Cheetwood Back To GH

Drew Cheetwood will be reprising the role of Milo for GH’s upcoming tribute to the late Sonya Eddy, who played Milo’s erstwhile love, Epiphany. After shooting the episode, he reflected on Facebook, “Yesterday’s episode was a tough one to film. We lost an amazing human being in December unexpectedly. Sonya Eddy lit this world up with an incredible light. She was so many beautiful things to so many people. We’ll miss her greatly. Yesterday, I was asked to help pay tribute to that light. After all the show has given me, it was such an honor to give back in this way.” Look for him on-screen next week.