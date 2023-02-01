Favorite Shampoo: “Phillip Adam Apple Cider Vinegar. One of the kids turned us on to this on the Yuka app, which basically tells you how horrible or how good things are for you, and you can SKU something in the market or the pharmacy and it gives you a rating and tells you exactly what’s in it and exactly why it’s rated the way it is.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “I bought three pairs of them because they are so soft: Paige — and J Brand.”

Favorite Phone App: “Everyone uses WhatsApp. That’s a must. I also like ScanPro, where you can use your phone as a scanner and, of course, ESPN.”

Favorite Game: “When I was kid, maybe Yahtzee. And I used to play backgammon with my sister.” Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian, and I love Chinese food, and I love sushi, as well. It’s a dead heat.”

Favorite Sports Team: “Rams. Lakers. Dodgers. All the L.A. teams.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Scrambled egg whites with tomato and basil.” Favorite Sandwich: “If I’m eating whatever I want, my favorite sandwich would probably be pastrami on rye with some bold and spicy mustard.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Chocolate anything but Randy’s Donuts, specifically.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Blueberries and blackberries mixed together.”

Favorite Hot Beverage: “The Amaretto non- fat latte from Eataly.”

Favorite Cold Beverage: “The iced Amaretto latte from Eataly. Mexican Coke on ice is nice, too. It’s one of the things I rarely have.”

Favorite Color: “Black.”

Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest!”

Favorite Book: “Animal Farm.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “It’s a range from my favorite suits to my favorite sweats.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “The den and the kitchen.”

Favorite Sitcom: “FRIENDS. I always call my wife Monica.”

Favorite Movie: “The Godfather I and II. Favorite western is Tombstone.”

Favorite TV Host: “My favorite was from 60 MINUTES, Morley Safer. That shows you how old I am.”

Favorite Comedian: “Bill Burr. Hysterical.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “Elvis.” Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “Either in my dressing room or, if I’m at home, in my office.” Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My blender. I use it every day. That’s how my morning starts.”

Favorite Vacation Spot: “We love Hawaii. We also love Lake Como. We love Capri. We love Rome, so it’s safe to say Italy in general.”