Delon de Metz Weighs In On His Personal Preferences

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Favorite Shampoo: “I don’t know if I have a particular favorite.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “I’m a Levi’s guy. It may seem boring but they don’t mess up.”

Favorite Phone App: “Instagram.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “That’s hard. French/Japanese, but maybe French edges it out barely.”

Favorite Sports Team: “My name is de Metz, and I grew up a Yankees fan.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Eggs Benedict.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “I am seriously caffeine sensitive and I’m going to sound ridiculous, but café au lait. It’s a European style and it’s not super-American caffeinated. That’s my classic.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “A piña colada.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “A vanilla milkshake.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “I don’t snack much, but if I’m hungry, I will get smoked salmon, and not feel bad about it.”

Favorite Color: “Blue.”

Favorite Magazine: “ The Rake.”

Favorite Book: “The Lord of the Rings trilogy would rank it.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “I have this pea coat with leather sleeves. It’s essentially a varsity jacket made into a pea coat, with this crazy interior by a brand called Frankie Morello.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “The bedroom. That’s the go-to.”

Favorite Sitcom: “CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.”

Favorite Movie: “That’s hard! It’s between The Matrix and American Psycho.”

Favorite Drama Series: “My favorite show of all time is THE O.C.”

Favorite Cartoon: “Now we’re getting deep because I’m an anime fan, but I was totally into [TEENAGE MUTANT] NINJA TURTLES when I was a kid.”

Favorite Comic: “Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Favorite Singer: “It’s really close between Weezer and the Backstreet Boys.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “The cast iron skillet.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “When it comes to museums around the world, it’s the Louvre in Paris, France. But I’m also a New Yorker, so I love MoMA [Museum of Modern Art]!”

