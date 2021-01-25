Delon de Metz Weighs In On His Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “I don’t know if I have a particular favorite.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “I’m a Levi’s guy. It may seem boring but they don’t mess up.”
Favorite Phone App: “Instagram.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “That’s hard. French/Japanese, but maybe French edges it out barely.”
Favorite Sports Team: “My name is de Metz, and I grew up a Yankees fan.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Eggs Benedict.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “I am seriously caffeine sensitive and I’m going to sound ridiculous, but café au lait. It’s a European style and it’s not super-American caffeinated. That’s my classic.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “A piña colada.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “A vanilla milkshake.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “I don’t snack much, but if I’m hungry, I will get smoked salmon, and not feel bad about it.”
Favorite Color: “Blue.”
Favorite Magazine: “ The Rake.”
Favorite Book: “The Lord of the Rings trilogy would rank it.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “I have this pea coat with leather sleeves. It’s essentially a varsity jacket made into a pea coat, with this crazy interior by a brand called Frankie Morello.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “The bedroom. That’s the go-to.”
Favorite Sitcom: “CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.”
Favorite Movie: “That’s hard! It’s between The Matrix and American Psycho.”
Favorite Drama Series: “My favorite show of all time is THE O.C.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Now we’re getting deep because I’m an anime fan, but I was totally into [TEENAGE MUTANT] NINJA TURTLES when I was a kid.”
Favorite Comic: “Sacha Baron Cohen.”
Favorite Singer: “It’s really close between Weezer and the Backstreet Boys.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “The cast iron skillet.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “When it comes to museums around the world, it’s the Louvre in Paris, France. But I’m also a New Yorker, so I love MoMA [Museum of Modern Art]!”