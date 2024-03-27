Daytime Stars Unite For A Good Cause: "I'll Be There"

(From l.) Kelly Monaco (Sam, GH), Jane Elliot (Tracy, GH) and Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) will appear at Nancy Lee Grahn’s (Alexis, GH) ALS fundraiser.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH), who has been hard at work planning a charity fundraiser benefiting ALS research, released a video on her social media with just a few of the many stars across the daytime lineup who have signed on to participate in the high-wattage event, set to take place on May 4 in Glendala, CA.

In the video, her celeb friends — including GH co-stars Kelly Monaco (Sam), Jane Elliot (Tracy), Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Laura Wright (Carly) and Y&R’s Peter Bergman (Jack), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Trevor St. John (Tucker) — all delivered the same message: “I’ll be there.” To check it out, click here.

For more information on the event, including a full roster of stars scheduled to participate, click here. For tickets, click here. For an interview with Grahn about the impetus for the event, click here.