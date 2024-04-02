Daytime Fave Grant Aleksander Visits THE LOCHER ROOM

To celebrate the incredible milestone of four years of THE LOCHER ROOM, daytime veteran Grant Aleksander will sit down for a one-on-one interview with host Alan Locher live on Wednesday, April 3rd at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST. He will provide an inside look into his iconic GUIDING LIGHT role as Phillip Spaulding, whom he played on and off for 27 years.

The beloved actor will also look back at his other daytime roles — Alec McIntyre on ALL MY CHILDREN and his short-term role as D.J. Phillips on CAPITOL. He is also a talented director, having worked on AS THE WORLD TURNS and the powerful play, Breathing Under Dirt, written by his best pal onscreen and off, Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick Bauer, GL).

Before his soap fame, Aleksander made waves in primetime TV with appearances on LIFE ON MARS, HARDCASTLE AND McCORMICK, WHO’S THE BOSS?, and THE FALL GUY, as well as the television film DARK MANSIONS. Watch as they delve into all of these aspects of his long career as well as his marriage of 37 years to Sherry Ramsey and share anecdotes about their passion for animals.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.